Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

How many times have you come across scenarios where you sent a text message to someone, only to realize that there was a typo or something even more embarrassing? Platforms like Telegram let you edit text after sending it, whereas WhatsApp lets you delete it under a limited window. Now, Facebook’s other messaging platform, Facebook Messenger, has gained the support to unsend messages.

“Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat?” Facebook asked this rhetorical question on its Messenger blog. “You’re not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger,” the company added.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The new feature is rolling out as a part of the latest Messenger update on Android and iOS platforms. Just like Delete for Everyone feature on WhatsApp, Facebook gives Messenger users a window of 10 minutes to retract the message. In a conversation, simply tap and hold on the message that you want to delete and select “Remove for Everyone” option.

Once the message is deleted, it will be replaced by a text alerting everyone that the message was removed. The feature works both, on individual and group chat windows. If you want to remove the message only for yourself, there is an option to do that too. Simply tap and hold on the message, and select “Remove for You” option.