comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
News

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

News

Facebook Messenger will give a limited window to delete those embarrassing texts that you accidentally sent.

  • Published: February 6, 2019 4:06 PM IST
facebook messenger unsend

How many times have you come across scenarios where you sent a text message to someone, only to realize that there was a typo or something even more embarrassing? Platforms like Telegram let you edit text after sending it, whereas WhatsApp lets you delete it under a limited window. Now, Facebook’s other messaging platform, Facebook Messenger, has gained the support to unsend messages.

“Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat?” Facebook asked this rhetorical question on its Messenger blog. “You’re not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger,” the company added.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The new feature is rolling out as a part of the latest Messenger update on Android and iOS platforms. Just like Delete for Everyone feature on WhatsApp, Facebook gives Messenger users a window of 10 minutes to retract the message. In a conversation, simply tap and hold on the message that you want to delete and select “Remove for Everyone” option.

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report

Also Read

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report

Once the message is deleted, it will be replaced by a text alerting everyone that the message was removed. The feature works both, on individual and group chat windows. If you want to remove the message only for yourself, there is an option to do that too. Simply tap and hold on the message, and select “Remove for You” option.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 announced in India, priced at Rs 2,499
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent reveals next-gen S Pen with camera, optical zoom features
thumb-img
Gaming
Everything about Apex Legends

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

After durability test, Vivo NEX Dual Display gets teardown treatment

Google announces Password Checkup, a Chrome extension to prevent data theft

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

News

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
Oppo K1 launched in India

News

Oppo K1 launched in India
Reliance JioPhone 3 could feature a 5-inch touchscreen display, run Android OS

News

Reliance JioPhone 3 could feature a 5-inch touchscreen display, run Android OS
Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment

News

Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment

हिंदी समाचार

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: 6 हजार में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

BSNL ने 525 रुपये और 725 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

शाओमी Mi Men Sports Shoes 2 भारत में हुआ पेश, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme Color OS 6 में होगा ऐप ड्रॉअर सपोर्ट, रियलमी 1 को मिलेगी अपडेट

Oppo K1 इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ इस कीमत में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
News
Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
After durability test, Vivo NEX Dual Display gets teardown treatment

News

After durability test, Vivo NEX Dual Display gets teardown treatment
Google announces Password Checkup, a Chrome extension to prevent data theft

News

Google announces Password Checkup, a Chrome extension to prevent data theft
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos