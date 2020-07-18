comscore Facebook Messenger on mobile gets screen sharing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Messenger on mobile gets screen sharing feature
News

Facebook Messenger on mobile gets screen sharing feature

News

With this new Facebook feature, Messenger users on Android and iOS can share their device screen with up to 8 people.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 7:01 PM IST
sharing

Facebook has added screen sharing feature to Messenger this week. The company is bringing this feature to Android and iOS users. With this feature, you can allow other people to view your mobile screen. This works when you’re on a one-on-one call or a group chat. Facebook says you can share the screen with up to 8 people in a group chat. Also Read - Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

Screen sharing has become a useful tool over the past few months. With virtual social gatherings becoming the trend, screen share is effective for personal and professional use cases. To make use of the new feature, update the Messenger app to the latest version. Once you’ve done that, swipe up from the bottom of the screen while making a call through Messenger. Click on the ‘Share your screen’ option and select ‘Start Sharing’. Also Read - Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

With screen sharing, people can browse through content on another person’s phone. This way, you don’t have to share content individually. Yes, there are privacy concerns related to the feature but it’s up to the person to make sure they are only connecting with known contacts/friends for the option. Also Read - Facebook Messenger users could soon chat using WhatsApp

Facebook adds Messenger Rooms

And in addition to Messenger on mobile, Facebook has added the feature to Messenger Rooms for web and desktop as well. Over here, you can share the screen with up to 16 people on a group chat. The likes of Zoom, Google Meet and JioMeet among others offer the screen sharing feature for web users. And since the Messenger app works quite well on mobile (both Android and iOS), we’re happy to see the feature making its way to mobile platforms as well.

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

Also Read

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

With the lockdown encouraging video calls to stay connected with family and friends, adding new features is imperative for platforms like Facebook. We’re hoping the company has made sure the feature is foolproof.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 7:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
News
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M51 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर मॉडल नंबर SM-M515F के साथ स्पॉट, 7 हजार mAh की होगी बैटरी

Best Daily 1.5GB Data Plans July : जानें जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
News
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India
Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers