Facebook has added screen sharing feature to Messenger this week. The company is bringing this feature to Android and iOS users. With this feature, you can allow other people to view your mobile screen. This works when you're on a one-on-one call or a group chat. Facebook says you can share the screen with up to 8 people in a group chat.

Screen sharing has become a useful tool over the past few months. With virtual social gatherings becoming the trend, screen share is effective for personal and professional use cases. To make use of the new feature, update the Messenger app to the latest version. Once you've done that, swipe up from the bottom of the screen while making a call through Messenger. Click on the 'Share your screen' option and select 'Start Sharing'.

With screen sharing, people can browse through content on another person's phone. This way, you don't have to share content individually. Yes, there are privacy concerns related to the feature but it's up to the person to make sure they are only connecting with known contacts/friends for the option.

Facebook adds Messenger Rooms

And in addition to Messenger on mobile, Facebook has added the feature to Messenger Rooms for web and desktop as well. Over here, you can share the screen with up to 16 people on a group chat. The likes of Zoom, Google Meet and JioMeet among others offer the screen sharing feature for web users. And since the Messenger app works quite well on mobile (both Android and iOS), we’re happy to see the feature making its way to mobile platforms as well.

With the lockdown encouraging video calls to stay connected with family and friends, adding new features is imperative for platforms like Facebook. We’re hoping the company has made sure the feature is foolproof.