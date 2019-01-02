comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries
News

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

News

Facebook Messenger has been testing dark mode for sometime and now it has expanded to more users.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Facebook messenger dark mode

Image credit: Android Police

Facebook has implemented and consequently reverted a number of UI changes to Messenger in the past few months. Most users have asked for a system-wide dark theme time and again and it now seems like the social media giant has begun testing it in some countries. Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for tearing down apps for hidden codes and features, has tweeted that Facebook Messenger has finally started testing the dark mode but it is limited to some countries and remains incomplete in terms of features. The list of supported countries for this feature is not known but Facebook is adding a message that the UI is not final and hence won’t appear everywhere.

It can be confirmed that India is not part of the countries supporting dark mode yet. If you are in a supported country, Wong says a new Dark Mode toggle will appear in the “Me” section of the app, below the Notifications and Sounds option. A warning detailing that the feature is a work in progress will appear but it is not clear whether it appears while toggling the setting or when clicking on the section itself.

Jane Wong notes that she was able to take a handful of screenshots of the new dark mode late last year. As one would expect, the new dark mode replaces all the bright white backgrounds with black and inverts text color from black to white, matching the overall appearance. The search bar and other rounded UI elements continue to remain grey but are darker to match the black background. The screenshots show that some parts of the UI elements still show white background and Facebook will change those before making it publicly available.

WhatsApp may be getting a ‘Dark mode’ soon

Also Read

WhatsApp may be getting a ‘Dark mode’ soon

These screenshots make it clear that Facebook is testing dark mode for Messenger for some time now. However, it does not seem anywhere close to being a finished product and lacks finesse. It is likely that Facebook is collecting feedback from users, addressing common issues before the feature becomes publicly available for over one billion users.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

News

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries
KaiOS confirms that it will roll out WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G in more regions

News

KaiOS confirms that it will roll out WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G in more regions
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

News

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future
Government proposes changes to IT Act; could hit Google, Facebook and WhatsApp

News

Government proposes changes to IT Act; could hit Google, Facebook and WhatsApp
Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

News

Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5 के लिए एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई का बिल्ड हुआ लीक

दो डिस्प्ले वाला वीवो NEX ड्यूल डिस्प्ले एडिशन TENAA में देखा गया

वनप्लस 5 और 5T के लिए नई OxygenOS 9.0.1 अपडेट लेकर आई कुछ बड़ी समस्याओं का फिक्स

वीवो के NEX स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

एप्पल की लेटेस्ट वॉच सीरीज 4 पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
News
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

News

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses
Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

News

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries
Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

News

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know
Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

News

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online