Facebook Messenger video and voice calls are getting much secure than ever before

Facebook Messenger calls are getting more secure than ever before. Just like one-on-one chats, with the latest update, Facebook Messenger is getting end-to-end encryption feature for voice as well as video calls. This will make all voice and video calls happening on Messenger much secure than ever before.

The latest update brings the end-to-end encryption to Facebook Messenger video and voice calls. In simple words, all chats happening on Messenger including video and voice calls will remain between the sender and the receiver of the message from now on. In fact, the best thing about the end-to-end encryption feature is that even Facebook will not be able to access chats.

To recall, Facebook had introduced end-to-end encryption for one-on-one chats back in the year 2016. Notably, to use end-to-end encryption feature for chats on Messenger, users will need to turn on the secret conversation feature first.

Facebook Messenger new feature

Commenting on bringing the end-to-end encryption feature for video and voice calls on Facebook Messenger, Ruth Kricheli, Director of Product Management at Facebook Messenger said, “people expect their messaging apps to be secure and private, and with these new features, we’re giving them more control over how private they want their calls and chats to be.”

The social media giant has also announced to soon start testing end-to-end encryption feature for Messenger group chats. In addition, Facebook has also announced to bring end-to-end encryption for direct messages on Instagram.

To start with, Facebook will test the end-to-end encryption feature for Messenger groups and Instagram Direct messages only among select users and eventually rollout for everyone across the globe.

It is said that, end-to-end encryption option in Messenger will be option and users will get the flexibility to enable or disable it as and when required. On WhatsApp, the end-to-end encryption option is enabled automatically and there’s no way to turn it off.