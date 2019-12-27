comscore Facebook's Messenger will now require a Facebook account | BGR India
Facebook Messenger will now require users to sign in with a Facebook account

Facebook's Messenger app was accessible even to those without a Facebook account, via just their phone numbers. However, the app will now require a Facebook account to log in.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Facebook messenger

Users new to Facebook Messenger will not be able to sign up without a Facebook account anymore. Earlier a phone number was all that was required to get Messenger up and running. However, the once standalone service would now require a Facebook account to sign up, reports VentureBeat.

The social networking giant quietly removed the ability to sign up for Messenger without a Facebook account. “If you’re new to Messenger, you’ll notice that you need a Facebook account to chat with friends and close connections,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday. But why did the company take this step?

The upcoming seamless Facebook ecosystem

The spokesperson added that “We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, no need to do anything”. However, there were reports by some Messenger users that said otherwise. These non-Facebook account users, started getting error messages while trying to login with their phone numbers.

The move is likely a step towards the company’s upcoming seamlessly connected ecosystem. This includes the three apps WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently revealed that the company future plans. These included making it possible for users within the ecosystem to reach each other irrespective of what app they were on. For instance, this would make it possible to message your Instagram friend through your WhatsApp account.

Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

“People should be able to use any of our apps to reach their friends, and they should be able to communicate across networks easily and securely,” said Zuckerberg recently. “We plan to start by making it possible for you to send messages to your contacts using any of our services, and then to extend that interoperability to SMS too,” he added. As of now, nearly 1.3 billion people use Messenger each month.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

News

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features
How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

How To

How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

News

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India
Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging
Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online
Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in