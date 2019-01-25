Facebook Moments app to shut down on February 25; how to backup your photos

Back in 2015, social media giant Facebook introduced the Moments app, giving a new way to manage photos of you and your friends. The highlight of the app was the company’s facial recognition software that could identify photos and let you share them with friends. The app development though stopped a few months back, and now Facebook has announced that it is shutting down the app on February 25.

“We’re ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos. We know the photos people share are important to them so we will continue offering ways to save memories within the Facebook app,” Rushabh Doshi, director of product management said in a statement (via CNET).

This is not the first time Facebook started an app and later shut down. In the past, the social media giant has shut down apps like Paper, a slick news-reading app, Rooms, which was an anonymous chatting app, and Poke, the company’s Snapchat Clone. Facebook is reportedly shutting down the app because it doesn’t have “many people are using it.”

According to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, the Facebook Moments app was installed by 87 million users on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store since launch. The app hit 10.7 million download milestone in June 2016, but that later declined to 150,000 last month.

How to export your Moments

If you’ve been using Facebook Moments, it would be a good idea to take a backup of all your photos. Facebook has created a tool which allows users export photos to your PC in high, medium or low quality. The other option is to create a private album on your Facebook profile.

To take a backup, you can head over to facebook.com/moments_app/export. It seems a little odd to see Facebook shutting down the app, but it is possible that the company may introduce these features in the mainstream Facebook app going forward.