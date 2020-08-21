comscore Facebook to rollout new design in September | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook’s new design for web browsers to rollout for everyone in September
News

Facebook’s new design for web browsers to rollout for everyone in September

News

Facebook unveiled an updated design last year and coming September, it will be released for everyone from September and nobody can go back to the older design.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 3:23 PM IST
facebook

Last year, Facebook unveiled an updated design or its web version at the developer conference. The new Facebook interface was available for selected users to try out soon after. Later, Facebook updated the Android and iOS apps with the same design, incorporating the longer stories view. Whether you like or hate the new design on the web version, Facebook is rolling out that design universally in September. Also Read - Facebook starts Instagram and Messenger chat integration in new update

In a recent report from Engadget, it was discovered that the updated design for Facebook will be rolled out for all users. That means the old design with the blue top bar will vanish in favour of the minimalist design with big buttons. The new UI is in line with the design you see in the iOS and Android apps. The focus will be more on the content and easy access to contacts. Most importantly, the interface is simplified. Also Read - OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat that you cannot delete

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Ever since its unveiling last year, Facebook allowed users to try out the new UI in a public beta form. If someone wanted to go back to the older design, there was a quick option to switch back to the classic UI. However, that option may not be available from September and all users will be transferred to the new UI design. The new design move is reflected in Facebook’s Help Center. Also Read - Historic Antitrust hearing: Here’s what Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple CEOs said

While the company and several guides on the web explain how to make the switch, we couldn’t find the option to upgrade to the new design. The availability of the new UI is probably limited and you may not get the ability to switch. That said, it is only a matter of a few days before Facebook universally updates the design for its web client.

Facebook adding new features to mobile

Facebook is currently unifying Instagram and Messenger on iOS and Android platforms. Instagram users will now be able to chat with your contacts with the Messenger integration. The app window will also get an updated colourful interface. Users can swipe on a message to reply to it similar to WhatsApp.

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode and faster loading

Also Read

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode and faster loading

Additionally, Facebook is now testing a Short Video feature similar to TikTok. Instagram already rolled out Reels recently and Facebook is testing a similar feature on its main app. The feature has a dedicated section within the news feed. It puts the video front and centre, with a ‘Create’ button up top and engagement actions at the bottom. The next video is revealed via swiping up. Users can also add music to the recorded clip as well as pause and resume recordings.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 3:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Facebook s new design to rollout in September
News
Facebook s new design to rollout in September
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Facebook s new design to rollout in September

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook s new design to rollout in September

News

Facebook s new design to rollout in September
TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram

News

TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram
How to download Instagram videos or stories

How To

How to download Instagram videos or stories
Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats

News

Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats
Facebook testing TikTok-style short videos in India

News

Facebook testing TikTok-style short videos in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च

The Batman का लोगो और पहली झलक आई सामने, डायरेक्टर ने किया शेयर

Tata Sky ने News India 24×7 और Filamchi दो नए चैनल किए शामिल

शाओमी ने Mi 10 का नया वेरिएंट किया लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Airtel ने पेश किया धमाकेदार ऑफर, 365 दिनों तक फ्री देख पाएंगे टीवी

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

News

Facebook s new design to rollout in September
News
Facebook s new design to rollout in September
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India
Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers