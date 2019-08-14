comscore Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram
  Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram Stories
Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram Stories

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced AR filters in May 2018. And since last year, the filters have really taken over. After the popularity, more creators have joined the closed beta since last October.

  Published: August 14, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Facebook’s augmented reality effects builder tool, Spark AR, will now let anyone create a custom face filter and other effects for the Instagram Stories. The social networking company during its F8 2019 conference announced that Spark AR would be moving out of its closed beta on Instagram. The AR tool was previously limited to approved creators. But now, as reported by TheVerge, anyone can create and upload their own AR filters to Instagram Stories.

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced AR filters in May 2018. And since last year, the filters have really taken over. After the popularity, more creators have joined the closed beta since last October. As per report, today’s update by Facebook for Spark AR will likely unleash a number of face filters into the Instagram Stories. Additionally, the photo-sharing platform is said to be adding a “Browse Effects” option at the end of the effects as well, which will let users discover and try new AR filters.

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

Also Read

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

During the F8, Facebook said more than 1 billion people have used AR effects created on the Spark AR platform. These include Facebook’s own platform and the Instagram, Messenger, and Portal. The Spark AR Studio software had added support for Windows in April this year. But now it is open to everyone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Probably the best use case for beauty3000 filter with @sheidlina 💜 #nofilterwithoutyou

A post shared by Johanna Jaskowska (@johwska) on

Meanwhile, in another Facebook news, the social media giant is testing out the Dark Mode for its Android app. The platform has already rolled out Dark Mode for its Messenger app, and it looks like soon you’ll get the same in its main app. We can only assume that Facebook Dark Mode for iOS might also be underworks. The feature is likely to take some time to roll out, but it is reportedly not ready for public consumption.

