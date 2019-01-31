comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users, beats quarterly revenue estimates
News

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users, beats quarterly revenue estimates

News

Other digital platforms owned by Facebook - Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger - have 2.7 billion monthly active users combined.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 1:55 PM IST
Facebook blur

Facebook has been in troubled waters for quite some time now. Ever since the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal surfaced early last year, the social media major has been (and continues to be) under intense scrutiny by governments and privacy watchdogs. However, even though these problems have definitely eroded people’s trust in Facebook quite a bit, the company seems to be doing not just fine, but great.

In its recently-outed earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018, Facebook exceeded revenue estimates by posting a quarterly revenue of $16.9 billion. Net profit for the quarter also stood at around $6.9 billion, a 61 percent increase over the previous year. As noted by a Digiday report, Facebook’s ‘Average Revenue Per User’ (ARPU) in the United States and Canada is $34.86, in comparison to the global figure of around $7.38. Unsurprisingly, the company’s stocks jumped 7 percent after the financial figures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were released.

Perhaps even more interesting are the user metrics. Facebook now has 1.52 billion daily active users and 2.32 billion monthly active users, both an increase of 9 percent each from what it had the previous year. Other apps and social media platforms owned by Facebook – WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger – have a combined 2.7 billion monthly active users, and more than 2 billion users use at least one of Facebook’s digital services every day.

Facebook to pull controversial data mining app from Apple's App Store

Also Read

Facebook to pull controversial data mining app from Apple's App Store

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Also worth mentioning is the ad revenue, which continues to get better, despite Facebook’s questionable data mining/advertising policies. The company’s COO Sheryl Sandberg revealed that Facebook now has 7 million active advertisers. While Facebook’s ongoing troubles are definitely not going to be over anytime soon, what’s clear is that as far as financial performance is concerned, the world’s largest social media platform doesn’t really have anything to worry about.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras
thumb-img
News
A 32-inch Smart Android LED TV launched in India, priced at just Rs 4,999
thumb-img
News
Meizu Zero with hole-less and button-less design now up for pre-orders

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users

Google Chrome new feature will warn users about ‘lookalike URLs’

Saregama Carvaan Mini Bhakti digital player launched with 300 preloaded devotional songs

Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users

News

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users
OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

News

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports
Facebook to shut down data collection app on iOS

News

Facebook to shut down data collection app on iOS
A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

News

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

News

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

हिंदी समाचार

32-इंच का स्मार्ट एंड्रॉइड LED TV महज 4,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ऐसे खरीदें

Meizu के इस फोन में नहीं है कोई फिजिकल बटन, प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ इस कीमत पर उपलब्ध

टिंडर पर सैफ अली खान बन अमेरिकी महिला को दिया धोखा

1 रिचार्ज प्लान और पूरे साल भर के लिए वोडाफोन यूजर्स की टेंशन खत्म, अनलिमिडेट कॉल के साथ मिलेगा 1GB डेली डाटा

वोडाफोन की 3G सिम को 4G में करे अपग्रेड, फ्री मिलेगा 4GB डाटा

News

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users
News
Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users
Google Chrome new feature will warn users about ‘lookalike URLs’

News

Google Chrome new feature will warn users about ‘lookalike URLs’
Saregama Carvaan Mini Bhakti digital player launched with 300 preloaded devotional songs

News

Saregama Carvaan Mini Bhakti digital player launched with 300 preloaded devotional songs
Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras

News

Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras
Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked