Facebook now lets you control how apps and websites share your data for ad-targeting

The tool, which is called "Off-Facebook Activity," allows you to see a summary of the apps and websites that send information to Facebook about a user's activity. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 12:21 PM IST
Facebook has unveiled new tools, which will let users control the data that apps and websites share with the social networking platform. “Today we’re introducing a new way to view and control your off-Facebook activity,” Facebook’s Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, and David Baser, Director of Product Management, wrote in a blog post.

The tool, which is called “Off-Facebook Activity,” allows you to see a summary of the apps and websites that send information to Facebook about a user’s activity. With this tool, users will also be able to clear this information from their account if they want to. “This is another way to give people more transparency and control on Facebook,” Egan and Baser wrote.

For example, if a clothing website wants to show ads to users who are interested in a new style of shoes. They can send information to Facebook, saying someone on a particular device looked at those shoes. If that device information matches someone’s Facebook account, the company can show ads about those shoes to that person.”

As mentioned above, with the new tool, users will be able to see and control the data that other apps and websites share with Facebook. One can check all the information via the company’s online business tools like Facebook Pixel or Facebook Login. Moreover, you can also permanently disconnect future off-Facebook activity from the account.

On a separate note, Facebook now lets you create custom face filters for Instagram Stories. Additionally, the photo-sharing platform is said to be adding a “Browse Effects” option at the end of the effects as well, which will let users discover and try new AR filters. During the F8 2019, the company said more than 1 billion people have used AR effects created on the Spark AR platform. These include Facebook’s own platform and Instagram, Messenger, and Portal.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 12:21 PM IST

