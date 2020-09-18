comscore Facebook unveils Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $299 | BGR India
Facebook brings Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 90Hz refresh rate for $299

Facebook's new VR headset from the Oculus brand will be available in select list of countries from next month.

  Published: September 18, 2020 8:15 AM IST
Facebook has launched the next generation of Oculus Quest VR headset this week. The Quest 2 gets a slew of improved features and still gets a price tag of $299 (Rs 21,827 approx). The popular Quest VR headset successor was initially planned to launch by the end of 2020. However, it seems the company has managed to meet the deadline with ease. Also Read - Facebook Messenger launches 'Watch Together' feature: All you need to know

Quest 2 comes powered the Snapdragon XR2 platform. Qualcomm has built this platform specifically for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. And it is claimed to improve the overall performance of the Quest 2 headset.  The device also gets 6GB RAM to offer better VR visuals, something that has seen a gradual evolution over the years. Also Read - Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp security bugs

Facebook Oculus Quest 2 specifications

The display on the Quest 2 supports 1832 x 1920 pixels resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. But Facebook mentioned that during the launch, the support is limited to 72Hz refresh rate, since not all applications can make use of the higher refresh rate. In terms of the design, Quest 2 gets some much needed attention. VR headsets should ideally be comfortable to wear for longer duration. And the Quest 2 accommodates those needs with its lighter design, helping it reduce the weight by 10 percent. On the headset, there is a soft-touch strap, that will allow users to experience VR without any discomfort. Oculus pointed out the controllers with the Quest 2 can last up to hours longer than its predecessor.

However, using the Quest 2 won’t be possible without having logged in to Facebook account. So, if you don’t have one, Quest 2 will force you to get it. The VR headset comes in two variants, one with 64GB of onboard storage that is priced at $299 and you have the 256GB model that costs $399. Oculus will start taking pre-orders from this week and shipping happens next month. As always, this headset won’t coming to markets like India, but we’re hopeful Facebook considers it in the near future.

