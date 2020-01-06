Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

A man residing in Thane Maharashtra reportedly got cheated twice because of a Facebook ad, which he posted to sell furniture online. As reported by Times of India, the scam victim had posted an advertisement on Facebook to sell his furniture, and in return, he lost over Rs 1 Lakh to a scamster.

According to the report, he was contacted by a buyer after three days (on December 24) of the Facebook ad post time (December 21). The buyer offered him to pay via mobile wallets like Paytm and Google Pay. As the report mentions. the scamster pretended to pay money via Paytm for the furniture, but instead of sending the money, the scamster requested for money on Paytm and requested the victim for the OTP.

While the victim thought that he was getting money, he instead lost Rs 1.01 lakh in three transactions on two payment gateways. After the first transaction on Paytm, the victim confronted the scammer, to which, the scammer apologized and pretended to refund it via Google Pay. Similar to the first transaction, the scammer requested the same amount again on Google Pay and the victim lost money again.

Now as per different reports, the compliant has been registered against this scammer under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Further investigations are underway, added reports.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Recently, a Bengaluru techie lost a whopping Rs 95,000 in an online scam, after ordering a ‘pizza’ from Zomato. Last month, on December 1, N.V. Sheikh of Bengaluru’s Koramangala ordered a pizza using a food delivery app on his smartphone.