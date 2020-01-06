comscore Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook online ad scam via Paytm and Google Pay costs Rs 1 Lakh to a Maharashtra man
News

Facebook online ad scam via Paytm and Google Pay costs Rs 1 Lakh to a Maharashtra man

News

The victim had posted an advertisement on Facebook to sell his furniture, and in return, he lost over Rs 1 Lakh to a scamster.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 7:10 PM IST
unified-payments-interface

A man residing in Thane Maharashtra reportedly got cheated twice because of a Facebook ad, which he posted to sell furniture online. As reported by Times of India, the scam victim had posted an advertisement on Facebook to sell his furniture, and in return, he lost over Rs 1 Lakh to a scamster.

Related Stories


According to the report, he was contacted by a buyer after three days (on December 24) of the Facebook ad post time (December 21). The buyer offered him to pay via mobile wallets like Paytm and Google Pay. As the report mentions. the scamster pretended to pay money via Paytm for the furniture, but instead of sending the money, the scamster requested for money on Paytm and requested the victim for the OTP.

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

Also Read

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

While the victim thought that he was getting money, he instead lost Rs 1.01 lakh in three transactions on two payment gateways. After the first transaction on Paytm, the victim confronted the scammer, to which, the scammer apologized and pretended to refund it via Google Pay. Similar to the first transaction, the scammer requested the same amount again on Google Pay and the victim lost money again.

Now as per different reports, the compliant has been registered against this scammer under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Further investigations are underway, added reports.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Recently, a Bengaluru techie lost a whopping Rs 95,000 in an online scam, after ordering a ‘pizza’ from Zomato. Last month, on December 1, N.V. Sheikh of Bengaluru’s Koramangala ordered a pizza using a food delivery app on his smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
News
Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

News

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

News

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally
This 2020 WhatsApp feature might force you to leave the messaging app

News

This 2020 WhatsApp feature might force you to leave the messaging app
Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

News

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news
Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing

News

Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y6s स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड 9 Pie और 6.09 इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

itel A25 भारत में 100 दिनों की रिप्लेसमेंट वारंटी के साथ 3,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

News

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
News
Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020
OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free