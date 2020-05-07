comscore Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members, to add another 20 members over time
News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members, to add another 20 members over time

News

The Facebook Oversight Board's members speak at least 29 languages and represent various diverse professional, cultural, political, and religious backgrounds and viewpoints.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 10:57 AM IST
Facebook new logo

Facebook selected the first 20 members of its independent content oversight board on Wednesday. This board will be making binding decisions on what content Facebook and Instagram should allow or remove. This is expected to ensure good governance and accountability across Facebook’s services and platforms. Also Read - Facebook's Oculus to develop smaller, lighter successor to Quest VR headset

The four Co-Chairs and 16 members of the board speak at least 29 languages and represent various diverse professional, cultural, political, and religious backgrounds and viewpoints. “Over time we expect to grow the Board to around 40 members. While we cannot claim to represent everyone, we are confident that our global composition will underpin, strengthen, and guide our decision-making,” said Brent Harris, Facebook’s Director of Governance and Global Affairs. Also Read - WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration; reveals beta release

Facebook has established a $130 million trust for the Oversight Board. This trust funds all operations and cannot be revoked. “Facebook must implement the Board’s decisions unless implementation could violate the law,” Harris added. All Board members are independent of Facebook and all other social media companies. “Members contract directly with the Oversight Board, are not Facebook employees, and cannot be removed by Facebook.” the company informed. Also Read - Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

How the Facebook Board will function

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg first spoke about his vision for what content governance should look like for the company. The Oversight Board will review content enforcement decisions and determine whether they are consistent with Facebook and Instagram’s content policies and values, as well as a commitment to upholding freedom of expression within the framework of international norms of human rights. All decisions will be made public, and Facebook must respond publicly to them.

Every content decision made by Facebook impacts people and communities. All of them deserve to understand the rules that govern what they are sharing, how these rules are applied, and how they can appeal to those decisions. The Oversight Board represents a new model of content moderation for Facebook and Instagram and will review content referred to it by both users and Facebook.

“When we begin hearing cases later this year, users will be able to appeal to the Board in cases where Facebook has removed their content, but over the following months we will add the opportunity to review appeals from users who want Facebook to remove content,” said the company.

Facebook's Oculus to develop smaller, lighter successor to Quest VR headset

Also Read

Facebook's Oculus to develop smaller, lighter successor to Quest VR headset

Users who do not agree with the result of a content appeal to Facebook can refer their case to the Board by following guidelines that will accompany the response from Facebook. At this stage, the Board will inform the user if their case will be reviewed. Further, the Board may also review content referred to it by Facebook. This could include many significant types of decisions, including content on Facebook or Instagram, on advertising, or Groups. Moreover, the Board will also be able to make policy recommendations to Facebook based on our case decisions, said Facebook.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
News
Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

News

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Gaming

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

News

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members
Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

News

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

News

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
Facebook's Oculus to make smaller Quest VR headset successor

News

Facebook's Oculus to make smaller Quest VR headset successor
WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर दूसरा Motorola Razr मिलेगा फ्री, जानें पूरा ऑफर

5 कैमरे के साथ नोकिया लॉन्च कर सकती है ये मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन, दमदार होगी परफॉर्मेंस

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A भारत में 11 मई को होंगे लॉन्च, इवेंट को यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Mi Box, नॉन स्मार्ट टीवी को पर ले पाएंगे Smart TV का मजा

Xiaomi इंडिया वेबसाइट ने POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 और Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन की पुष्टि की, जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
News
Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

News

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs
Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members
Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

News

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data
Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

News

Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how