comscore Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Parent Company Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As Head Vp Of India
News

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

News

Sandhya Devanathan will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team.

Highlights

  • Meta announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the VP of Meta India.
  • Devanathan will spearhead the company’s India charter.
  • She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses.
Sandhiya Devanathan

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Meta on Thursday announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. Devanathan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India. She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team. She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. Also Read - Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: All you need to know

As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company’s India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India. Also Read - WhatsApp India head, Meta India’s director of Public Policy quit

She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally. She also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services. Also Read - Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

On the appointment, Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta said, “India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of our top products, such as Reels and Business Messaging, in India first. We are proud to have recently launched JioMart on WhatsApp, which is our first end-to-end shopping experience in India.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India,” Levine noted.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 1:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads
News
India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads
Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins: Check details

Deals

Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins: Check details

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

News

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

News

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones