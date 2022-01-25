comscore Facebook-parent Meta creates world’s fastest supercomputer
Facebook-parent Meta creates world’s fastest supercomputer: Here’s what it will do

Meta said that its supercomputer -- AI Research SuperCluster -- will be the fastest in the world when it is fully built out in mid-2022.

Image: Meta

Facebook’s parent company Meta has built what it believes is the fastest supercomputer in the world. Meta said that its research team has developed a supercomputer dubbed as the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which it believes is ‘among the fastest AI supercomputers running today.’ The company also said that the AI Research SuperCluster “will be the fastest in the world” when it is fully built out in mid-2022. Also Read - PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi shrugs off metaverse, says VR headsets are annoying

Meta said that its supercomputer RSC will help the company’s AI researchers build better AI models that will learn from trillions of examples, work across hundreds of different languages, seamlessly analyse text, images and video together, and develop new augmented reality tools among other things. Apart from this, the company will be able to quickly train its AI models to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign, which in turn will strengthen the company’s existing AI systems and help it in identifying potentially harmful content within seconds. Also Read - Twitter finally makes Communities available on Android

Above all of this, Meta’s supercomputer – AI Research SuperCluster – will ultimately help the company achieve its founder’s vision of building the metaverse. “Ultimately, the work done with RSC will pave the way toward building technologies for the next major computing platform — the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play an important role,” Meta wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Meet India’s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

About Meta’s AI Research SuperCluster (RSC)

Meta, in a more detailed blog post explained that at the moment, RSC comprises a total of 760 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems as its compute nodes, for a total of 6,080 GPUs. RSC’s storage tier has 175 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashArray, 46 petabytes of cache storage in Penguin Computing Altus systems, and 10 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashBlade.

The company said that early benchmarks compared with Meta’s legacy production and research infrastructure show that it runs computer vision workflows up to 20 times faster than the company’s existing systems. Furthermore, the company said that once it has completed the second phase of building its supercomputer, it will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world, performing at nearly 5 exaflops of mixed precision compute.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 11:33 AM IST

