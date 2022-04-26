comscore Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Parent Meta To Open Its First Physical Retail Store Next Month
News

Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

News

In the Meta Store, one will be able to get hands-on experience with company's hardware products.

meta store

Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that it will launch its first physical retail space on May 9 in Burlingame, California. In the Meta Store, one will be able to get hands-on experience with company’s hardware products. The 1,550-square feet Meta Store will feature products such as Meta’s first pair of smart glasses with Ray-Ban. One would also be able to check out Facebook’s line of video chat devices called Portal. Also Read - Twitter developing its own status update like Facebook’s “feelings” feature

“The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it,” Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store said in a statement. Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

Recently, Meta said it would start testing tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a VR platform Meta launched late last year. Meta also said it would charge a 47.5 percent fee from creators of digital experiences and assets. Also Read - WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

“At the Meta Store, we want you to interact with everything. We want you to pick stuff up. We want you to feel it,” the company wrote in the announcement.

For now, the store will only be open on Monday through Friday from 11AM to 6PM. The company has also created a new shop tab on its website to buy Meta’s hardware online.

Facebook is also reportedly planning to launch AR glasses under its Project Nazare initiative by 2024. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a “lighter, more advanced” model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 26, 2022 7:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
News
Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

automobile

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

Poco M4 5G to debut in India on April 29: All we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 5G to debut in India on April 29: All we know so far

Steps to share your real-time location using Google Maps

How To

Steps to share your real-time location using Google Maps

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Gaming

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

News

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status

Apps

Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status
Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Apps

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

Apps

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses
How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone

How To

How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में जल्द आने वाली है Hyundai Ioniq 5 इलेक्ट्रिक कार, Kia EV6 को देगी टक्कर

Poco F4 GT स्मार्टफोन 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile में मिलेगा NieR Automata का मजा, आ रहे 2B-A2-9S कैरेक्टर

iPhone के ये Secret Codes हैं कमाल के, सेटिंग्स में गए बिना कर सकते हैं कई काम

180 दिन की वैलिडिटी के साथ आते हैं BSNL के ये प्लान, मिलेगा डेली 3GB तक डेटा और काफी कुछ...

Latest Videos

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
News
Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

automobile

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari
PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Gaming

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28
Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Mobiles

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers