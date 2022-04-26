Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that it will launch its first physical retail space on May 9 in Burlingame, California. In the Meta Store, one will be able to get hands-on experience with company’s hardware products. The 1,550-square feet Meta Store will feature products such as Meta’s first pair of smart glasses with Ray-Ban. One would also be able to check out Facebook’s line of video chat devices called Portal. Also Read - Twitter developing its own status update like Facebook’s “feelings” feature

"The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We're not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it," Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store said in a statement.

Recently, Meta said it would start testing tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a VR platform Meta launched late last year. Meta also said it would charge a 47.5 percent fee from creators of digital experiences and assets.

“At the Meta Store, we want you to interact with everything. We want you to pick stuff up. We want you to feel it,” the company wrote in the announcement.

For now, the store will only be open on Monday through Friday from 11AM to 6PM. The company has also created a new shop tab on its website to buy Meta’s hardware online.

Facebook is also reportedly planning to launch AR glasses under its Project Nazare initiative by 2024. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a “lighter, more advanced” model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.