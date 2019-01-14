comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report
News

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

News

A failure on Facebook's part to adequately redact a public court document revealed this information.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 11:14 AM IST
facebook data hack

Facebook considered selling users’ data to companies some years ago but later decided to act against it, the media reported.

According to Arstechnica.com that viewed an unredacted court document, Facebook staff in 2012 considered charging companies at least $250,000 for “access to one of its primary troves of user data — the Graph API”.

“In April 2014, Facebook changed the way the previously permissive Graph API works.

“The social media giant restricted some data access and eliminated all access to the earlier version by June 2015,” the report said on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that “Facebook employees discussed pushing some advertisers to spend more in return for increased access to user information”.

A failure on Facebook’s part to adequately redact a public court document revealed this information.

According to Arstechnica.com, Facebook gave “extended access to the v1.0 of Graph API to numerous companies not only including Nissan and Royal Bank of Canada but now also to Chrysler/Fiat, Lyft, Airbnb, and Netflix, among others”.

A Facebook spokesperson, however, was quoted as saying that Chrysler/Fiat and the other companies, besides Nissan and Royal Bank of Canadaa, were listed erroneously in the court document.

The news comes on the heel of the British Parliament obtaining a set of internal Facebook documents from US software company Six4Three that has sued the social media giant over what it claims are fraudulent breaches of contract.

Facebook, however, defended itself, saying that Six4Three’s “claims have no merit, and we will continue to defend ourselves vigorously”.

Now defunct, Six4Three in a new filing to a California lawsuit in May 2018 alleged that Facebook collected information on users and their friends through its apps.

The filing was part of a suit brought against Facebook in 2015 by Six4Three.

To collect the information, Facebook used several methods including tracking users’ locations, reading their text messages and accessing their photos on phones, according to the allegations as reported by the Guardian.

In March, Facebook admitted it collected data from people’s calls and texts but said it had prior consent.

However the Guardian reported that it logged some messages without explicitly notifying users.

Six4Three sued Facebook over its app Pikinis, which allowed users to zoom in on bikini photos.

It alleged that Facebook tracked users, sometimes without their express consent.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018
thumb-img
News
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
thumb-img
Gaming
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data
Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

News

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix
Airtel offers up to 1TB bonus data on broadband plans priced above Rs 799

News

Airtel offers up to 1TB bonus data on broadband plans priced above Rs 799
Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

News

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद Mi Bumblebee computer backpack को किया लॉन्च

UPI ट्रांजैक्शन में 750% की बढ़ोतरी

PUBG ने 12 प्रोफेशनल प्लेयर्स को चीटिंग करते पकड़ा, तीन साल तक लगा बैन

Nokia 9 PureView और Nokia 6.2 MWC 2019 में हो सकते हैं पेश

वनप्लस 7 की तस्वीर हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, दिया जा सकता है स्लाइडर कैमरा डिजाइन

News

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon
News
Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon
BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data
Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

News

Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack
Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup