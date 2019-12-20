Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

Facebook is reportedly planning to build its own OS from scratch to power its hardware dreams. The popular social media giant doesn’t want to be dependent on Google’s Android operating system. The Information claims that the company wants Mark Lucovsky, the co-author of Microsoft’s OS called Windows NT, to build OS for Facebook.

“We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves,” Facebook’s Vice President of Hardware Andrew Bosworth was quoted as saying.

You are already aware of the fact that Facebook offers AR/VR headsets. The company has also forayed into video calling devices like Portal that currently runs Android OS. Now, Facebook plans to build its own operating system. “In Burlingame, California…, construction is underway on a 770,000-square-foot new campus, with the capacity for about 4,000 employees, that will be devoted entirely to a burgeoning Facebook group making new hardware,” the report stated.

Further, Facebook already has teams working on its own custom silicon chips and a voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence. Besides, Facebook is not the only company working on its own OS. Huawei is also building its own OS called ‘HarmonyOS’ which will arrive on its smartphones in 2020. Wang Chenglu, President of Chinese conglomerate Huawei, has revealed that the company is all set to bring its custom-made operating system HarmonyOS to its smartphones range in 2020.

According to him, HarmonyOS that will be available globally will not replace Android as Huawei still treats Android as preferred OS by choice but things will start moving on this front next year. “If we’re still not allowed (by the US government) to access Google’s Android service, we will consider using our own HarmonyOS. In fact, our OS is ready,” Chenglu was quoted as saying in media reports.

– With inputs from IANS