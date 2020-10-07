Facebook Portal TV device works with big screen and compatible with few streaming platforms to date. But now, the device is finally compatible to run the Netflix app. So in addition to this, Portal TV already lets you stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, and Sling TV. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

"We're adding Netflix to Portal TV in all countries where Portal is sold. Just open the Netflix app, log into your account, and grab some popcorn for a holiday movie marathon," Facebook said in this post. Along with the new app support, the social networking giant is adding remote support for Portal TV.

This will make it easy for people to access content or apps from the device on the big screen. "We're also introducing a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix, so it's easy to open your favorite entertainment apps," the post adds. The company has also confirmed the new remote for Portal TV will start shipping in the coming weeks.

Other than streaming apps, Portal already supports platforms like Zoom and some basic augmented reality features as well. The device also supports voice controls via the wake word, “Hey Portal,” which is similar to Google’s Hey Google and Amazon’s, Alexa command. Facebook’s voice command works in English and Spanish for now.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the market. So, it goes without saying that Facebook had to bring the app sooner rather than later. This way, Portal TV becomes an appealing choice for buyers in the countries where it is available. As you might know, Portal TV is priced at $149 (Rs 10,887 approx).

Facebook merges Messenger with Instagram

The company has reportedly merged Messenger with Instagram DMs (direct messages). What does this mean? Well, you may now use your Instagram handle to get in touch with someone who is accessible via Facebook Messenger, or vice versa. The tech giant recently announced the feature in a blog post. However, the major thing to note here is that users choose if they want to take this new merged path.