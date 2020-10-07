comscore Facebook Portal TV now streams Netflix app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Portal TV finally gets Netflix app support
News

Facebook Portal TV finally gets Netflix app support

News

Facebook launched the Portal TV that connects with big screen television and lets users stream content.

  • Published: October 7, 2020 6:24 PM IST
portal-tv

Facebook Portal TV device works with big screen and compatible with few streaming platforms to date. But now, the device is finally compatible to run the Netflix app. So in addition to this, Portal TV already lets you stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, and Sling TV. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

“We’re adding Netflix to Portal TV in all countries where Portal is sold. Just open the Netflix app, log into your account, and grab some popcorn for a holiday movie marathon,” Facebook said in this post. Along with the new app support, the social networking giant is adding remote support for Portal TV. Also Read - Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

This will make it easy for people to access content or apps from the device on the big screen. “We’re also introducing a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix, so it’s easy to open your favorite entertainment apps,” the post adds. The company has also confirmed the new remote for Portal TV will start shipping in the coming weeks. Also Read - Facebook brings Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 90Hz refresh rate for $299

Other than streaming apps, Portal already supports platforms like Zoom and some basic augmented reality features as well. The device also supports voice controls via the wake word, “Hey Portal,” which is similar to Google’s Hey Google and Amazon’s, Alexa command. Facebook’s voice command works in English and Spanish for now.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the market. So, it goes without saying that Facebook had to bring the app sooner rather than later. This way, Portal TV becomes an appealing choice for buyers in the countries where it is available. As you might know, Portal TV is priced at $149 (Rs 10,887 approx).

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Also Read

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Facebook merges Messenger with Instagram

The company has reportedly merged Messenger with Instagram DMs (direct messages). What does this mean? Well, you may now use your Instagram handle to get in touch with someone who is accessible via Facebook Messenger, or vice versa. The tech giant recently announced the feature in a blog post. However, the major thing to note here is that users choose if they want to take this new merged path.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
News
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

Gaming

Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

Most Popular

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Infinix Note 7 Review

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year

Entertainment

Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year
Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi

News

Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi
How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

How To

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone
Here's how you can change your Netflix plan

How To

Here's how you can change your Netflix plan

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) की दमदार वापसी, नई दिल्ली में मिल रही बेहतरीन 4G Download-Upload स्पीड

UBON ने बाहुबली एक्टर राणा दुग्गुबती को बनाया अपना ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Smart SLED TV और 100W साउंडबार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tecno Camon 16 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

64MP कैमरा, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy F41 कल होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Realme 7i से होगा सीधा मुकाबला

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
News
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why
Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

News

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers