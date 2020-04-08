comscore Facebook quietly adds private dating app to Apple App store
The new Facebook app is called "Tuned." It allows couples to share their mood, exchange music via Spotify and create a digital scrapbook.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 1:30 PM IST
Facebook has quietly added a dating app to the Apple App Store. This app is not available for Android users. It has been launched so that users able to create an intimate social network between just each other. The new Facebook app is called “Tuned.” It allows couples to share their mood, exchange music via Spotify and create a digital scrapbook. It was first spotted by The Information.

“Tuned lets two people send each other text and voice messages, along with photos and songs, after adding each other’s phone numbers. The app was recently made available for download in Apple’s App Store in the US,” the report said. It is reportedly free to use and might not require a Facebook account.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

The app is an idea of the New Product Experimentation team at Facebook and is billed as a “private space” for the couple to connect. The couple can send each memos or voice notes with photos on any messaging app. Currently, the couple-only app doesn’t appear much different from other such relationship apps where people can chat directly with one another.

The social networking giant last year launched a Facebook Dating app that helps users explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends. The feature is called “Secret Crush” where the users can select up to nine Facebook friends who they want to express interest in.

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus to monitor its users: Report

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus to monitor its users: Report

Separately, Facebook is also bringing its Messenger app to desktop platforms. Facebook Messenger users can now access the service on macOS and Windows. The service brings perks such as unlimited and free group video calling as well. The desktop app will sync across mobile and offer notifications similar to mobile applications. The app also features dark mode and supports the option to share GIFs with your teammates.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 1:30 PM IST

