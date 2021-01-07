comscore Facebook drops Like button from public pages, redesigns platfrom
Facebook redesign: Co drops 'Like' button from public pages

Facebook has rolled out a redesigned Facebook Pages for its users that makes it simpler for public figures to build their content on the platform.

Facebook has rolled out a redesigned Facebook Pages for its users that makes it simpler for public figures and communities to build their content on the platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

The social media platform has also dropped the ‘Like’ button from its redesigned pages. As per a company blog post, Facebook pages will only show followers and display dedicated News Feed where users can join the conversation, interact with fans, and also engage will fellow content creators. Also Read - Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump’s account after riot on Capitol Hill

What’s new?

Some of the notable changes in the new layout include a redesigned layout,  actionable insights, News Feed, easy navigation, updated task-based admin controls and safety features. Also Read - How to enable Facebook dark mode on Android, iOS?

“We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages,” the company said about the redesign.

The page layout now gives the platform a cleaner look and is more streamlined than before – including making it easier for people to see posts and other important information.

Facebook has also added new Page management features – like the ability to more clearly assign and manage admin access permissions. This also ensures account safety and integrity.

The News Feed will also display and suggest new connections for users that would include public pages, groups and trending content.

Facebook is looking to make the platform safer which is why it is worked to improve the ability to detect activity that is not allowed on the platform including hate speech, violent, sexual, spammy content and even impersonations and fake accounts.

Facebook is offering more safety features with the new design.

Facebook is looking to expand the visibility of a verified account to make it easier for users to differentiate between a genuine post and a fake one.

This will also help identify comments and posts from authentic Pages and profiles. As per the blog post, a “verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post, may appear higher in the comments section and be visible in News Feed.”

