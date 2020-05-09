comscore Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone | BGR India
Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode and faster loading

The company stated the initial testing for the new design in October last year. Let’s check out the new Facebook design here.

  Published: May 9, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Facebook desktop website redesign 2020

Social media giant Facebook is finally rolling out its redesigned website to everyone. This new redesign rolls out after months of testing and about a year after the initial announcement at F8 2019. Taking a look at the new redesign, we get a minimalist, cleaner design on the desktop website. The company stated the initial testing for the new design in October last year. After the initial tests, Facebook rolled out the design to a small number of users. It also added the option to enable the new design for a large number of users in March. Let’s check out the new Facebook design here. Also Read - Facebook server-side change took down Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps this morning

Facebook website design rolling out; details

As part of the rollout of the new design, Facebook has shared some pointers about what to expect. The redesigned Facebook website will come with native dark mode and faster loading times. In addition, users can easily find things with bigger text and less cluttered look. The company has also ensured that Videos, gaming, and groups will get a priority in this new design. Beyond this, Facebook has also improved the overall navigation on the website. The company also issued a statement as part of the announcement. As part of the announcement, it noted that the redesign came up with it realized that the “desktop site had fallen behind.” Also Read - Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data on a mobile phone

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

During the design process, the company conducted “on-the-ground” research while discussing an improved web experience. Facebook claims that this new website design will be the “great new foundation for the next decades”. It has also added a real-time preview when a user makes a new group, page, or an ad. This preview will allow users to get an idea about how their group or page will look like before publishing. Also Read - Facebook's Oculus to develop smaller, lighter successor to Quest VR headset

The company also noted that it is actively looking for user feedback. This will allow the company to improve and fine-tune the design further as time progresses. The redesign brings the desktop Facebook website on par with the smartphone app experience.

Story Timeline

