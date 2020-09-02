Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

Facebook has been in trouble with regards to user privacy since the last couple of years. For the same reason, it has received a lot of criticism from its audience and governments. It seems that Facebook now wants to do something about it starting October of 2020. However, the policy change will affect its users more than the company itself. The company is openly notifying it to its users at the moment. Also Read - How to schedule a post on Facebook: Step-by-step guide

If you have opened Facebook either via your computer or smartphone, you will see a notification alerting you of a policy change. Starting October 1, Facebook will come up with a new policy change to safeguard itself from regulations or adverse legal impacts. The policy aims to keep the company safe from any kind of regulations related to its user content. The company will reserve rights to remove your content of it qualifies as a threat to itself. Also Read - iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

“Effective October 1, 2020, section 3.2 of our Terms of Service will be updated to include: “We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook,” says the notification. Also Read - Facebook’s new design for web browsers to rollout for everyone in September

What will Facebook do after October 1?

You can continue to use Facebook the way you want. There will be no change in the way you use Facebook post the policy change. However, your content may be at risk for removal from the platform if it threatens the company legally.

This move is against the Freedom of Speech that its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spoken of since a long time. The company has not listed down the guidelines under which a piece of content is deemed unfit by Facebook’s standards.

In the past, Facebook was under a lot of criticism when it got accused of helping political parties spread their agendas before elections. The company promised to not be a part of that and employed additional staff to flag such content from its platforms. The social media giant also employs similar methods to eradicate dissemination of fake news from its platforms.

Story Timeline

As for the aforementioned policy change, the notice is being served to members of Facebook in India, US and Australia. Facebook will let you preview the updated policies in advance with a single click from the notification. The company will also roll out the updated user interface for the web version starting in September.