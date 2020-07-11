Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

For the second consecutive time in the year, a new problem has been found in Facebook’s software development kit (SDK). It causes some third-party applications such as TikTok, Spotify, Twitter, Pinterest, among others, to malfunction. Also Read - Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

However, this is not the first time that a flaw in the Facebook SDK has caused problems to the third-party apps on iOS. Since on May 6, a very similar error occurred that caused apps like TikTok and Spotify to crash at launch. An issue that seems to repeat again. Also Read - Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Facebook SDK prevents the proper functioning of third-party apps

Within iOS and Android, some third-party applications use the Facebook account login to allow “quick” access to their apps. However, this facility is causing havoc in different apps. With the issue being now increasing, Facebook indicates that they are aware of the error. The company is already investigating this “issue in the iOS SDK that is causing the blocking of some applications.” Also Read - Facebook Messenger users could soon chat using WhatsApp

According to Facebook’s developer page, the SDK of the social network is again creating a problem. It causes some popular apps like Spotify, Pinterest, Twitter, Viber, Venmo, Tinder, and even Apple’s own app store, experience technical difficulties. They close abruptly, causing them to be unavailable for the users. Although the number of users affected by this problem is unknown. Estimates reveal that there may be more than 15,000 people affected by this bug.

Several GitHub developers have commented on these problems. As users have stated on Twitter that they cannot access apps like Spotify, Pinterest, and Waze, Facebook is soon expected to offer a solution to this problem in the next few hours. However, it does not rule out the difficulties that may arise in accessing iPhone or iPad services.