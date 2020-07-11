comscore Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
News

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

News

Facebook SDK causes some third-party applications such as TikTok, Spotify, Twitter, Pinterest, among others, to malfunction.

  • Published: July 11, 2020 11:10 PM IST
facebook data hack, delete facebook, WhatsApp

For the second consecutive time in the year, a new problem has been found in Facebook’s software development kit (SDK). It causes some third-party applications such as TikTok, Spotify, Twitter, Pinterest, among others, to malfunction. Also Read - Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

However, this is not the first time that a flaw in the Facebook SDK has caused problems to the third-party apps on iOS. Since on May 6, a very similar error occurred that caused apps like TikTok and Spotify to crash at launch. An issue that seems to repeat again. Also Read - Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Facebook SDK prevents the proper functioning of third-party apps

Within iOS and Android, some third-party applications use the Facebook account login to allow “quick” access to their apps. However, this facility is causing havoc in different apps. With the issue being now increasing, Facebook indicates that they are aware of the error. The company is already investigating this “issue in the iOS SDK that is causing the blocking of some applications.” Also Read - Facebook Messenger users could soon chat using WhatsApp

According to Facebook’s developer page, the SDK of the social network is again creating a problem. It causes some popular apps like Spotify, Pinterest, Twitter, Viber, Venmo, Tinder, and even Apple’s own app store, experience technical difficulties. They close abruptly, causing them to be unavailable for the users. Although the number of users affected by this problem is unknown. Estimates reveal that there may be more than 15,000 people affected by this bug.

Several GitHub developers have commented on these problems. As users have stated on Twitter that they cannot access apps like Spotify, Pinterest, and Waze, Facebook is soon expected to offer a solution to this problem in the next few hours. However, it does not rule out the difficulties that may arise in accessing iPhone or iPad services.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2020 11:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
News
Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

News

Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Top 5 phones to launch in India in July

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones to launch in India in July

Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

News

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival

News

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

News

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

News

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ स्पॉट, भारत में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 14 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, प्राइस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi भारत में 14 जुलाई को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, कार, बाइक में हवा भरना होगा आसान

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 97 रुपये से लेकर 1999 रुपये तक के कई प्लान

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
News
Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report
Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

News

Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again
11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

News

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers