Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

Facebook has over 294 million Indian users, which is said to be the massive user base as of October 2018, as per a report by Satista.

  Updated: December 31, 2018 11:35 AM IST
Facebook has beefed up outsourcing to Indian IT companies for content moderation, anti-money laundering and data analytics, according to a report by Economic Times. The popular social media network is continuously facing global pressure and scrutiny to hinder the spread of fake news or fraud on its platform. Following which, the company has boosted outsourcing to Indian IT services, including HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

The cited source asserted that in the past few months, Facebook has deepened engagement with Indian IT firms including Genpact and Accenture. “One executive of a tech firm said the combined contracts of Indian companies with Facebook is valued at over $400 million and would only increase as the social media company seeks human help in resolving issues that it had earlier thought would be helped by technology,” the report stated.

Facebook, Tech Mahindra and Accenture did not comment on the issue. The spokespersons of Wipro and Genpact said they would not discuss specific customer engagements, the report mentioned. HCL Technologies too declined to comment.

Additionally, Facebook has over 294 million Indian users, which is said to be the massive user base as of October 2018, as per a report by Satista. Earlier this year, the social network had faced scrutiny over its users private data being accumulated by Cambridge Analytica to influence the US election results. Later, the social network’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg vowed to improve security and content review on its platform.

  Published Date: December 31, 2018 11:28 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 31, 2018 11:35 AM IST

