comscore Facebook issue crashed Spotify, TikTok iOS apps | BGR India
Facebook server-side change took down Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps this morning

Downdetector confirmed the reports indicating service disruption across the globe. Let’s check out the details regarding this Facebook update that resulted in this disruption in popular iOS apps.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 5:49 PM IST
Facebook blur

Modern smartphone apps are now based on a mix of multiple third-party services. This likely includes server-side dependencies from technology giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and more. Most of these companies have already developed their platform SDKs to integrate into other apps for robust function and more. The interesting part about this is that most users may not even know about all these internal dependencies. For instance, popular apps such as Spotify and TikTok have some Facebook-based dependencies in their app. Something you may not be aware of this dependence considering all three companies are separate from each other. However, a new report revealed this dependence in a less than ideal way. Let’s check out the Facebook update that revealed that most of the popular apps depend on the social media giant. Also Read - Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members, to add another 20 members over time

Facebook server-side crashed some important iOS apps; details

According to a report from The Verge, it appears that a Facebook server-side update knocked down a number of popular iOS apps this morning. These apps include the likes of Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, Pinterest, and more. Downdetector confirmed the report indicating service disruption across the globe. The interesting thing to note here is that these companies were not directly responsible for the crashes on their apps. Instead, Facebook seems to have knocked these apps down with a server-side update to its SDK. As per the report, a new update cased issued with the Facebook SDK tool used for sign-in features in many of these apps. Also Read - Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data on a mobile phone

The problematic part about this issue was that users don’t need to be logged into these apps via Facebook. Instead, it affected almost all the app users without the use. Facebook also issued a statement confirming the problem. The company added, “We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologies for any inconvenience.” Also Read - WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration; reveals beta release

The company disabled a server configuration update that caused this issue in its SDK. The company also noted that all services and apps may take some time to go back online to the normal state. We are not sure about the additional details regarding the issue at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 5:49 PM IST

