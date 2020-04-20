comscore Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report | BGR India
Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

The upcoming Facebook gaming app will be seen competing Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer services. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 9:48 AM IST
Facebook new logo

Facebook is reportedly all set to launch its mobile gaming app today. The social media giant was initially planning to launch the app in the month of June. But, the company seems to have changed its plan as users seek entertainment during coronavirus lockdown. The gaming app will be seen competing Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer services.

Facebook‘s latest app will reportedly have a bunch of casual games as well as community functions. But, the gaming app will primarily be focused on watching and creating game live streams. Users will be able to catch up with streamers and even use the app’s “Go Live” feature to stream mobile games via their own Facebook page. The New York Times reported the app will first be available for Android users. The gaming will also be released for iOS users once Apple approves it, as per Facebook.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

“Investing in gaming, in general, has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people,” the newspaper quoted Fidji Simo, head of the gaming app, as saying. “It’s entertainment that’s not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together,” Simo said.

Facebook and Reliance Industries looking to create a super app like WeChat for India: Report

Also Read

Facebook and Reliance Industries looking to create a super app like WeChat for India: Report

Besides, Facebook recently canceled all ‘large physical events’ through June 2021. The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that any large event planned with 50 or more people by Facebook stands canceled. It even includes the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose and next year’s F8 developers conference.

The popular social media company will hold some of these as virtual events instead, and Zuckerberg also confirmed that the details will be shared soon. Similarly, Facebook has also extended the policy of “no business travel through at least June” 2020. In partnership with Reliance Industries, Facebook is also reportedly planning to creat a super-app, similar to WeChat.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 9:48 AM IST

