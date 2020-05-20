comscore Facebook Shops will simplify product listing for small business | BGR India
Facebook Shops will let small businesses list products across various apps

With Facebook Shops, the social media giant has designed a unified listing experience for small businesses.

  Published: May 20, 2020 2:16 PM IST
facebook-mark-zuckerberg-f8-keynote-2019

Facebook Shops is the latest effort from the social media giant to help businesses to list products for sale. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook Shops and it will make it easier for companies to list their products on Facebook and Instagram. The free service will allow businesses to list products on their Facebook Page, Instagram profile, Stories or in ads. Zuckerberg said this is just a start for businesses looking to build commerce on Facebook and its platforms. Also Read - Facebook to buy Giphy and integrate its services with Instagram: Report

Facebook CEO said businesses will be able to sell products to consumers directly via chat features of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct in the future. With Facebook Shops, businesses will also be able to tag products during Facebook and Instagram livestreams. These tags will be clickable like Instagram product listings. When a Facebook or Instagram user clicks on them, they will be directly taken to the product order page. Facebook Shops is a platform that wants to let businesses list their products across multiple apps. Also Read - Facebook's Zoom-rival group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' now available globally

Facebook Shops announced by Mark Zuckerberg

For Facebook, shopping has been one of the biggest focus areas and Instagram has been on top of this business. “It’s one simple and consistent experience across this family of apps, which means it is easier for people. That of course means there’ll be higher conversions and more sales for small businesses,” Zuckerberg said during a livestream to announce Facebook Shops. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts; Here is the first look at the feature

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook has been trying to help small businesses. Facebook Shops in that direction to ramp up efforts to support small businesses get discovered and reach new consumers. Zuckerberg also revealed that small businesses make up the vast majority of Facebook’s more than 8 million advertisers. The company has also announced a $100 million program to support small businesses through grants.

While Facebook Shops is meant to help small businesses reach new customers, it could be a boost to businesses as well. In the long-term, the service could become a gateway for the company to drive ad sales. “Our business model here is ads, so rather than charge businesses for Shops, we know that if Shops are valuable for businesses they’re going to in general want to bid more for ads,” Zuckerberg said on the livestream. “We’ll eventually make money that way.”

  Published Date: May 20, 2020 2:16 PM IST

