Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats

Facebook appears to have begun the process of integrating the chat systems found in Messenger and Instagram. You might see a pop-up upon opening Instagram that says "There's a New Way to Message on Instagram". The new update to Instagram brings with it four major changes, the key amongst them being the ability to chat with Facebook friends via the application.

There's also a colorful new look for chats as well as the ability to react with any emoji and swipe to reply to any message. The DM icon on Instagram has also been replaced by the Messenger icon. The folks over at The Verge were the first to spot this update. We have yet to receive it on any of our devices though. The update is optional for now and those who choose to ignore it can still receive message requests from Facebook accounts.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had claimed last year that the company plans to unify Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger in the future. The company is reportedly rebuilding the entire underlying infrastructure of these three apps. It is doing so with the intention of giving users the ability to chat between the three social platforms seamlessly. Mark Zuckerberg has also publicly expressed his desire for the cross-platform messaging system to be end-to-end encrypted.

Facebook has also started testing a new short video feature in India to capitalize on TikTok’s ban in the country. ‘Short Videos’ has a dedicated section in the news feed and an interface that puts the video front and center. The next video is revealed via swiping up and the feature also lets users add music to recorded clips. It is not known at the moment whether there is a TikTok-style 15-second time cap on the videos. The feature may not be available to all users in India as Facebook has made no official announcement yet.