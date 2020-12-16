comscore Facebook testing new 'Lite' version of Instagram in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook introduces Instagram Lite app for Android users in India
News

Facebook introduces Instagram Lite app for Android users in India

News

Facebook has started testing the Instagram Lite app in India, which will be less than 2MB in size

  • Published: December 16, 2020 6:31 PM IST
instagram new

Source: Pixabay

Instagram on Wednesday said it is testing a new “Lite” version of the app for Android users in India before a global rollout. Making the announcement at the first “Facebook Fuel For India” virtual event, the photo-sharing app also introduced the second edition of the “Born on Instagram” creator program. Also Read - Facebook rivals TikTok with its just launched Collab music app

“India is such an important country for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, thanks to the natural creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we see here,” said Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Instagram at Facebook. Also Read - TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app in 2020

“With the test of Instagram Lite and the next edition of ‘Born on Instagram’, we’re aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite.” Also Read - Facebook sued by US govt over antitrust issues & maintaining 'monopoly power'

This is not the first time Instagram is testing a feature in India before a global rollout. The platform showcased a slew of new features in the past few months that have either debuted in India or India has been one of the first countries to test it. This includes Reels, the Reels tab and Live Rooms.

The new version of Instagram Lite is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people. It targets those who face Internet issues as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps.

The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness, Instagram said. The experience is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though there are some features that are not currently supported such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV.

The app will be available in Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the company said. It also announced the second version of “Born on Instagram”, to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

The programme was first announced in November 2019 to discover, grow and showcase creators from all across the country. Now in the next edition, the programme has been attuned to incorporate the new features on Instagram, especially Reels.

It will go on for a period of six months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts, as well as collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 6:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why
News
PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why
Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Wearables

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

News

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India
Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

News

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok
Instagram Reels gets shopping feature for users globally

News

Instagram Reels gets shopping feature for users globally
TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

News

TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020
US government, 48 States sue Facebook over antitrust issues and maintaining monopoly

News

US government, 48 States sue Facebook over antitrust issues and maintaining monopoly

हिंदी समाचार

मेड इन इंडिया iPhone 12 के लिए करना पड़ेगा और इंतजार, बेंगलुरू प्लांट में हिंसा, प्रोडक्शन हुई ठप्प

बैन के बावजूद PUBG Mobile का जलवा बरकरार, बना 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाला गेम

Samsung के मंहगे स्मार्टफोन्स बिना खरीदे भी कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल, कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया रेंटल प्रोग्राम

Facebook ने TikTok की तरह Collab म्यूजिक ऐप किया लॉन्च, क्रिएट कर सकेंगे शॉर्ट वीडियो

PUBG Mobile India launch: फर्जी डाउनलोड लिंक्स से रहें सावधान, हो सकता है वायरस अटैक

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why
News
PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why
Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

News

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India
Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers