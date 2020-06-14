comscore Facebook testing lock feature on Messenger for iOS | BGR India
Facebook testing lock feature on Messenger for iOS

The upcoming feature is being tested with limited number of iOS users right now.

  Published: June 14, 2020 1:54 PM IST
Facebook messenger

Facebook is working on a new feature that will let users lock their Messenger profile on iOS. The social networking giant has said this in a report earlier this week. The platform will allow iPhone users to lock their Messenger app with Touch ID or Face ID. The feature is being tested with limited group of iOS users right now. And they will expand its availability to other people in the near future. Also Read - TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

The biometric lock feature is already part of WhatsApp. And it’s possible, Facebook is bringing the same mechanism to Messenger as well. The report says the lock feature doesn’t work on individual chats. It works an extra layer of security for the whole app, while opening it. The lock settings will come with option to decide the timeframe after which the app should be locked. This could be either 1 min or up to 1 hour since you left using Messenger on the device. Also Read - Facebook for Android will soon get dark mode and coronavirus tracking feature

Social messaging apps with added security offer assurance to the users. And Facebook is probably looking to just that with this feature for Messenger. Also Read - Facebook now allows transfer pictures to Google Photos with this tool

Dark mode on Facebook

Facebook is getting ready to release the Dark Mode feature into the Facebook application for Android. The social media platform built by Mark Zuckerberg is rumored to have worked on this feature long enough to finally release it on the stable version. In addition, the company is also launching several new features to the Android app including a coronavirus tracking feature and a Quiet Mode.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The Dark Mode feature also comes with a toggle that will allow users to choose whether they want to enable or disable this mode. Users can also set it to change as per the system settings. Switching between normal and dark mode depending on what you choose for your entire smartphone.

 

Story Timeline

