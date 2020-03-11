Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Social media giant Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. Facebook had added option to cross post stories from Instagram to the main app as a way to boost adoption of stories on social network. Now, the company is looking to add option for reverse posting as well.

The feature comes as Facebook continues to integrate Instagram with the rest of its services. According to a Facebook spokesperson the company is now formally testing the cross-posting feature to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to the user, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram. Facebook will continue to explore options for simplifying and improving how Stories work across its apps. The new option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one platform to another.

The screenshot of the Facebook-to-Instagram cross-posting feature was posted by Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly discovers new social networking features ahead of their release. The feature is accessible to testers via the Story Privacy settings page in the Facebook app, where one would find a new “Share Story to Instagram” toggle. Facebook began copying Snapchat to introduce disappearing stories feature on its major platforms to tackle latter’s progress.

Facebook is working on cross-posting Stories to Instagram pic.twitter.com/uH2w3VVnSe — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 9, 2020

Since introducing stories on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the main app, the service is not popular on all platforms. Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status are an exception, which have gained good traction among the users. It is still not clear whether Facebook is adding cross-posting to boost reach of stories on each of these platforms. Facebook set to battle Snapchat with stories feature and it has largely succeeded in copying it. Now, it is turning the feature into a new normal on all of its platforms.

(Written with IANS inputs)