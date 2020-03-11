comscore Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram: Here is how it will work
News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram: Here is how it will work

News

The social media giant had added an option to post Instagram Stories to the main Facebook app as well. Now, it is making the reverse possible.

  • Published: March 11, 2020 5:05 PM IST
facebook-mark-zuckerberg-f8-keynote-2019

Social media giant Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. Facebook had added option to cross post stories from Instagram to the main app as a way to boost adoption of stories on social network. Now, the company is looking to add option for reverse posting as well.

Related Stories


The feature comes as Facebook continues to integrate Instagram with the rest of its services. According to a Facebook spokesperson the company is now formally testing the cross-posting feature to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to the user, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram. Facebook will continue to explore options for simplifying and improving how Stories work across its apps. The new option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one platform to another.

The screenshot of the Facebook-to-Instagram cross-posting feature was posted by Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly discovers new social networking features ahead of their release. The feature is accessible to testers via the Story Privacy settings page in the Facebook app, where one would find a new “Share Story to Instagram” toggle. Facebook began copying Snapchat to introduce disappearing stories feature on its major platforms to tackle latter’s progress.

Since introducing stories on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the main app, the service is not popular on all platforms. Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status are an exception, which have gained good traction among the users. It is still not clear whether Facebook is adding cross-posting to boost reach of stories on each of these platforms. Facebook set to battle Snapchat with stories feature and it has largely succeeded in copying it. Now, it is turning the feature into a new normal on all of its platforms.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Amazon Power Bank fest best offers
Deals
Amazon Power Bank fest best offers
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram
Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

News

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits
Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign

News

Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign
GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

Gaming

GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears
Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

News

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 15 हजार रुपये तक का लाभ, सिर्फ कल तक का ही है मौका

Airtel Wi-Fi ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान 799 रुपये से शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, दमदार होंगे इसके फीचर

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई तस्वीर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन?

Vu Premium 4K TV भारत में 55इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
News
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune