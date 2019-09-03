Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count

Facebook is set to follow Instagram and will allow users to publicly hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts. The social media giant is considering a test where it will give users an option to hide like count. The details regarding Facebook’s plan were found inside Facebook’s Android app. The code was discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong inside Facebook’s Android app. According to media report, the code shows Facebook will let users hide the exact amount of likes on a post from everyone but the original poster.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed “that it’s considering a test that would hide like counts, but that the test hasn’t started running yet”. Instagram was the first to experiment with the idea of hiding like count on user posts. The ability to hide like count on posts was first announced in Canada in May and was later expanded to six more countries. Instagram users in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand are also able to hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts.

As part of this test, only the author of an Instagram post will be able to see the total like while others cannot. When the feature was first rolled out, Instagram said it aims to remove pressure among its users. It said that by removing display of like count, it will be able to remove pressure from those who are concerned about the reach of their posts and impressions.

“We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they’re getting on Instagram and spend a bit more time connecting with the people that they care about,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said during a conference in California, in April. It is not immediately clear when the feature will be available for a wider audience.

(Written with IANS inputs)