comscore Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count on their posts
News

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count on their posts

News

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing option to hide like count on user posts but has not started running it yet.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Facebook is set to follow Instagram and will allow users to publicly hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts. The social media giant is considering a test where it will give users an option to hide like count. The details regarding Facebook’s plan were found inside Facebook’s Android app. The code was discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong inside Facebook’s Android app. According to media report, the code shows Facebook will let users hide the exact amount of likes on a post from everyone but the original poster.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed “that it’s considering a test that would hide like counts, but that the test hasn’t started running yet”. Instagram was the first to experiment with the idea of hiding like count on user posts. The ability to hide like count on posts was first announced in Canada in May and was later expanded to six more countries. Instagram users in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand are also able to hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts.

Instagram might hide your post ‘Likes’ so ‘followers focus on what you share’

Also Read

Instagram might hide your post ‘Likes’ so ‘followers focus on what you share’

As part of this test, only the author of an Instagram post will be able to see the total like while others cannot. When the feature was first rolled out, Instagram said it aims to remove pressure among its users. It said that by removing display of like count, it will be able to remove pressure from those who are concerned about the reach of their posts and impressions.

Instagram might hide your post ‘Likes’ so ‘followers focus on what you share’

Also Read

Instagram might hide your post ‘Likes’ so ‘followers focus on what you share’

“We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they’re getting on Instagram and spend a bit more time connecting with the people that they care about,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said during a conference in California, in April. It is not immediately clear when the feature will be available for a wider audience.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
News
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count

News

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count

Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers

News

Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers

Gionee M11 and M11S launched with water-drop notch

News

Gionee M11 and M11S launched with water-drop notch

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Motorola One Zoom appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count

News

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count
Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

News

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know
WhatsApp: Top new features expected

News

WhatsApp: Top new features expected
Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

News

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram
Facebook now lets you control how sites share your data

News

Facebook now lets you control how sites share your data

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
News
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone
Motorola One Zoom appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Zoom appears on Geekbench ahead of launch