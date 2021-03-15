Facebook to label posts about COVID-19 vaccines to curb misinformation

Hardly a month goes by without Facebook criticism for mishandling information. The recent explosion of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the platform has yet again put the social media network credibility under question. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

While lawmakers and researchers arrainged Facebook for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platform, the social media network taking the issue into the matter has said that it launching a tool that will label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines. The company in a blog post (via Reuters) cited that the tool which is launching in the US will label on posts about COVID-19 vaccines to show additional information from WHO (World Health Organisation).

The social media network further said that it will expand the COVID-19 information center to its video-sharing app Instagram. In addition, it will broaden WhatsApp chatbots on the contagious disease to help people register for vaccinations with health authorities.

While false claims and conspiracies about COVID-19 vaccines escalated on social media platforms during the pandemic, to curb the spread of such misinformation, Facebook and Instagram recently tightened their policies to keep a check on pages and groups that promote false claims about the shots, Reuters report.

“We’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated, and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same […] The data shows the vaccines are safe and they work. They’re our best hope for getting past this virus and getting back to normal life,” Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said in the blog post.

Apparently, Facebook has removed over 2 million pieces of false claims from its social media platforms and implemented temporary measures so as to reduce the repeated share of false content.