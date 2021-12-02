comscore Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
News

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

News

Facebook has announced that it is expanding the number of regulatory licenses it accepts from three to 27, which marks a major leap in the company's stance.

Facebook

The new crypto policy is being praised by many, stating that this will allow more retail investors to access cryptocurrencies.

Facebook parent Meta has announced that it is making some changes to its ad policies, and will now allow most cryptocurrency companies to run advertisements on its services. This news comes after the head of Facebook’s cryptocurrency efforts, David Marcus, announced that he will be leaving the company at the end of the year. Also Read - WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Earlier, the company stated that advertisers can submit an application with all of the licenses they have obtained, after which it will decide if they can run adverts or not. Now, the company has announced that it is expanding the number of regulatory licenses it accepts from three to 27. However, the company will continue to reject cryptocurrency ads from companies that do not submit at least one of the 27 regulatory licenses currently being accepted by it. Also Read - Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Also Read - Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

To cast your vote for other categories click here

“We’re doing this because the cryptocurrency landscape has continued to mature and stabilize in recent years and has seen more government regulations that are setting clearer rules for their industry,” the company said in a statement.

To recall, the company had banned cryptocurrency ads in January 2018. However, in May 2019 it did ease off some of the restrictions. The ban prevented start-ups in the cryptocurrency and blockchain fields from advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The new crypto policy is being praised by many, stating that this will allow more retail investors to access cryptocurrencies. Many are also saying that this will help with the adoption of cryptocurrency in the metaverse that Meta is trying to build.

Facebook seems to have scaled back on its own ambitions in the cryptocurrency industry. Then known as Libra, Facebook’s Diem faced stiff backlash from lawmakers and regulators worldwide after the company outlined its plans for a currency and a digital wallet back in 2019. Diem is now operated by an independent association, which is unreleased to the public. The company did release its digital wallet product, Novi, in October.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 9:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 9:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Electric Vehicle
Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Photo Gallery

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Photo Gallery

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Apple might add this iPhone model to its Vintage Products list

Mobiles

Apple might add this iPhone model to its Vintage Products list

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Features

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

News

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

ये हैं साल 2021 में ऐप स्टोर के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स

Garena Free Fire में इस साल आए हैं 7 नए पेट्स, जानें सभी की स्किल और खासियत

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
News
Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Features

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers