comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook had 2.27 billion active users on a monthly basis as of the third quarter of 2018.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 6:09 PM IST
facebook data hack

As Facebook has reportedly become a platform for many politicians to spread false news and messages, and other propaganda, the popular social media network is planning to strengthen its political advertising rules and tools, as per a report by Reuters. The report asserts that the move will hinder “election interference in India, Nigeria, Ukraine and the European Union before significant votes in the next few months.”

As per Statista, Facebook had 2.27 billion active users on a monthly basis as of the third quarter of 2018. In the same year, the platform reportedly took diverse initiatives to strengthen oversight of political ads. The cited source stated that “Buying Facebook ads can widen the audience for such material, but some of those influence efforts may violate election rules and the company’s policies.”

Watch: WhatsApp features in 2017

The report cited that during an Irish referendum, Katie Harbath, Facebook’s director of global politics and outreach asserted that “beginning on Wednesday in Nigeria, advertisers located in the country will be able to run electoral ads,” and the same policy will be followed in Ukraine in February 2019.

As for India, Rob Leathern, a director of product management at Facebook asserted that the social media network will set electoral ads in a searchable online library in February. “We’re learning from every country,” Leathern said. He further added that “We know we’re not going to be perfect, but our goal is continuing, ongoing improvement.” Besides, PTI recently reported that the tech giant will be investing USD 300 million over three years in multiple places linked to journalism.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches
thumb-img
News
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites get 'Material Design'

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android Pie beta registration goes live

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
Facebook to invest USD 300 million in local journalism

News

Facebook to invest USD 300 million in local journalism
WhatsApp bug found to be deleting old messages mysteriously: Report

News

WhatsApp bug found to be deleting old messages mysteriously: Report
Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

News

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 549 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिल रहा है 3GB डेली डाटा

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
News
Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

News

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites get 'Material Design'

News

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites get 'Material Design'
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android Pie beta registration goes live

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android Pie beta registration goes live