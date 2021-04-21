Facebook has announced the launch of two new data probability types to give people more control over their data. These include Facebook posts and notes. Also Read - India's cyber agency cautions Facebook users to update privacy settings after data breach

Facebook says that the new data probability types will help users directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. Also Read - Facebook's Clubhouse rival app set to launch this summer

“These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr,” Facebook said in a blog post. It added that the tool has been designed with privacy, security, and utility in mind. Also Read - Facebook to take on Clubhouse, Zoom with social audio products launch

The social media platform is renaming the tool “Transfer Your Information,” which it says better reflects the range of data types people can now transfer to its partners’ services.

Facebook tool to transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger, WordPress: How to use

• The tool can be accessed in Facebook settings.

• In Facebook settings, open “Your Facebook Information” and click “Transfer Your Information.”

• Re-enter your Facebook password to confirm.

• Follow the series of steps as directed via Facebook prompts.

• To help securely transfer the data, users can choose one of the available services.

• Once data to be transferred is selected, confirm the transfer.

• Do keep in mind that while transferring posts and notes, users will not be able to include comments from Facebook friends or posts that their friends have left on their Facebook page.

Facebook says asks users to re-enter their password before the transfer starts and encrypt their data. This is being done to securely transfer data as it moves between services.

“We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred,” as per the blog post.