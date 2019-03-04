comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6
News

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6

News

Twitter was also asked to reply to some of the unanswered queries within 10 days.

  • Updated: March 4, 2019 4:18 PM IST
facebook-logo

Facebook Vice-President Joel Kaplan (Global Public Policy) will appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology (IT), here on March 6, to elucidate what it and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram are doing to safeguard the citizen rights across platforms. “Senior Facebook officials will appear on March 6 before a parliamentary panel to outline the specific measures taken to ensure the safety of users on its platform,” sources told IANS on Sunday.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, and Ankhi Das, Director (Public, Policy and Programmes) will accompany Kaplan, sources said. CEO Mark Zuckerberg or COO Sheryl Sandberg are not traveling to India for the hearing. The Facebook officials’ presentation will follow the appearance of Colin Crowell, Global Vice-President (Public Policy) of Twitter, before the Anurag Thakur-led panel on February 25. Crowell had spoken about how the microblogging site would help address issues like political bias and manipulation on its platform.

Twitter was also asked to reply to some of the unanswered queries within 10 days. In his tweet last month, Thakur said: “The Parliamentary Committee will now examine the issue of ‘safeguarding citizen rights on social/online news media platforms’. The following will present their positions: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram.”

As India gears up for general elections, global social media platforms are discussing how to curb misinformation and fake news in a country where mobile penetration has helped Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram reach millions of users. Facebook has close to 300 million users and WhatsApp over 200 million. According to statista.com, Instagram has nearly 75 million users in India.

In the runup to the Lok Sabha polls, Facebook has introduced a new tool to bring transparency to ads related to politics. Anyone who runs ads related to politics will have to reveal their identity and location to pass the authorization process and have a “Published by” or “Paid for by” label.

“The tool comes with some India-specific features,” Shivnath Thukral, Facebook’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, told IANS recently. “The law of the land does not require us to make the ‘Paid for by’ label mandatory in India,” Thukral said. Another India-first feature that Facebook has introduced is that advertisers can begin the authorizations on their mobile phones itself instead of logging in to a desktop.

For registered political parties in India, Facebook has also introduced an option to upload media certification and monitoring committee certificate from the Election Commission of India. “In our conversation with Election Commission, we learned it is essential to give political parties the option to upload the certificate,” Thukral said.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 2:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2019 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro images leaked along with retail box ahead of March 5 launch
thumb-img
News
JBL Go+ by Harman launched in India for Rs 1,799; to be available via Flipkart
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
thumb-img
News
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared
News
Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared
Realme 3 Review

Review

Realme 3 Review

Realme 3 Pro to launch in April; to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch in April; to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Android Slices with quick toggle for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi appear on Google Pixel after update

News

Android Slices with quick toggle for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi appear on Google Pixel after update

Apple AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging expected; could fully top up in 15 minutes

News

Apple AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging expected; could fully top up in 15 minutes

Most Popular

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price

Asus Zenfone Max Plus M2, Max Shot with triple rear cameras spotted online

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6

Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared

Tesla to unveil 'Model Y' SUV on March 14: Elon Musk

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6

News

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6
Facebook and Instagram filed lawsuit against Chinese companies for selling fake accounts

News

Facebook and Instagram filed lawsuit against Chinese companies for selling fake accounts
Facebook Messenger: Here is how to enable the hidden dark mode with a moon emoji

News

Facebook Messenger: Here is how to enable the hidden dark mode with a moon emoji
BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement

Trending

BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement
India 47th in 'Inclusive' Internet list: Facebook

News

India 47th in 'Inclusive' Internet list: Facebook

हिंदी समाचार

Realme3 vs Redmi Note vs Galaxy M10: तीनों में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Free Fire गेम खेलने वाले यूजर्स ऐसे जीत सकते हैं आज लॉन्च हुआ Realme 3

Realme 3 भारत में 4,230mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, फोन को फ्री में ऐसे खरीदें

कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, Meizu 16s स्मार्टफोन में होगा 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

OnePlus 7 में हो सकता है पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, लीक हुए 3D रैंडर्स और 360-degree वीडियो में मिला संकेत

News

Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price
News
Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price
Asus Zenfone Max Plus M2, Max Shot with triple rear cameras spotted online

News

Asus Zenfone Max Plus M2, Max Shot with triple rear cameras spotted online
Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6

News

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6
Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared

News

Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared
Tesla to unveil 'Model Y' SUV on March 14: Elon Musk

News

Tesla to unveil 'Model Y' SUV on March 14: Elon Musk