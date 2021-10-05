comscore Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram restored after six-long hours of massive global outage
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram restored after six-long hours of massive global outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram have finally been restored after hours-long global outage, social networking service blames 'faulty configuration changes on its routers.'

Facebook global outage

Image source: Speedtest

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram have finally been restored after hours-long global outage on Monday night. The outage disabled the social network’s services for almost six hours. Also Read - WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram down: Know reason, when will these apps start working

Facebook acknowledging the issue on Twitter had later confirmed that its apps were working again and apologised to its mass users for a blackout that affected millions worldwide. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger down worldwide: Facebook apologises, fix coming soon

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” Facebook mentioned in its Twitter handle. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 20 lakh accounts in India last month: Know reason

Downdetector.com, the website that tracks outages first reported having received 10.6 million reports facing the issue from across the worldwide. The website cited that it to be the largest outage they have ever seen.

While the root cause was speculated to be with “a routine BGP update that went wrong, wiping out the DNS routing information that Facebook needs so that other networks can find its sites,” Facebook had blamed “faulty configuration changes on its routers.”

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication,” Facebook mentioned.

William Cathcart, the WhatsApp head, on Tuesday morning took to Twitter as well to announce that the popular cross-messaging service is back online, although he didn’t share any detail on the issues that caused the outage.

“We know that people were unable to use @WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today — a humbling reminder of how much people and organizations rely on our app every day,” Cathcart said in the tweet.

To recall, Facebook reported similar outages in the previous months, but those ‘instances’ were resolved within a short time. And although it is common for websites to face such issues, the current outage is considered to have been by far the longest one to have affected Facebook and its other social networking services.

  • Published Date: October 5, 2021 9:10 AM IST

