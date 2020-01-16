Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

Facebook has added a new login feature that will notify users whenever they log into a third-party app or website using their account. This login notification will alert the user every time a third-party application will access user data and will be sent via mail, ZDNet.com reported on Wednesday.

“The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with third party apps, with a clear path to edit those settings,” the report quoted Puxuan Qi, a Software Engineer Facebook.

This notification will show what kind of information the Facebook user has shared with the third-party application. After receiving a notification, the user can click on the edit settings button to remove the app’s access to personal information. The notification will help users detect unlicensed access or use of their credentials, but will also help educate them about the data they’re sharing with these apps. The feature is already live and Qi said Facebook will continue to improve it throughout the year.

Facebook has been under the cross-hairs for data leaks and breaches since long. Recently, the company suffered yet another data leak, in which, it compromised the details of over 267 million Facebook user’s IDs, phone numbers and names.

According to report, the database was apparently uploaded as a single file. First indexed on December 4. The entire database file was downloadable on a hacker forum. The data breached mostly affects people residing in the USA. The data consists of the Facebook IDs, phone numbers and full names of these people.

Written with inputs from IANS