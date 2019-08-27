comscore Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app | BGR India
  Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know
Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

The upcoming "Threads" app from Facebook will promote constant, intimate sharing between users and their closest friends. It will be a companion to the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

  Published: August 27, 2019 2:34 PM IST
Facebook is reportedly working on a new messaging app, dubbed “Threads.” As per a report, the upcoming app from the company will promote constant, intimate sharing between users and their closest friends. It will be a companion to the photo-sharing app, Instagram, The Verge reports.

“Threads invites users to automatically share their location, speed, and battery life with friends, along with more typical text, photo, and video messages using Instagram’s creative tools,” the report stated. Besides, earlier this year, Instagram stopped its “Direct” standalone camera-first messaging app. “For Facebook and Instagram, which have long coveted Snapchat’s strong engagement among younger users, ‘Threads’ could represent another effort to chip away at their rival’s appeal,” said the report.

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

Besides, Facebook has started allowing Instagram users to flag false content on the photo-and video-sharing platform. “I’m proud that, starting today, people can let us know if they see posts on Instagram they believe may be false. There’s still more to do to stop the spread of misinformation, more to come,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a tweet.

The feature is also expected to hit international markets in about two weeks. Additionally, fact-checkers will also double-check the posts once a user flag content as false. Furthermore, even if the post turns out to be false, it would not be deleted from the platform.

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

The Facebook-owned company is reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more. The firm recently released its augmented reality effects builder tool, Spark AR, for everyone. This further means that now anyone can create a custom 3D face filter and other such effects for the Stories. The social networking company during its F8 2019 conference announced that Spark AR would be moving out of its closed beta on Instagram. The AR tool was previously limited to approved creators only.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 27, 2019 2:34 PM IST

