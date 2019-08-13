comscore Facebook’s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report | BGR India
Facebook’s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report

Facebook is testing out the Dark Mode, but it isn't ready for public consumption just yet. The shared screenshots of the Dark Mode for Facebook's Android app and one can clearly see that only a portion of the app has been revamped with dark mode thus far.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 3:16 PM IST
Facebook messenger dark mode

Image credit: Android Police

In case, you haven’t noticed, Facebook has gradually pushed out new design to its apps and web platform since F8 2019. The new FB5 design looks more clean with minimalist material design approach, but what’s been missing is the dark mode. Apparently, that is underworks too.

As first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong (via Android Police), Facebook is testing out the Dark Mode, but it isn’t ready for public consumption just yet. Wong shared screenshots of the Dark Mode for Facebook’s Android app and one can clearly see that only a portion of the app has been revamped with dark mode thus far. We can only assume that Facebook Dark Mode for Android app is in an early stage of development, but you never know if the same is underway for iOS.

“I came across this unreleased Dark Mode in Facebook’s mobile app for Android by looking into the code underneath, which indicates Facebook has recently started implementing the long-awaited Dark Mode into their mobile app,” said Wong in blog post.

Dark modes are becoming popular on more number of apps lately. Along with Facebook, Google and Apple have also been integrating it in their apps as well as operating system. Facebook has already rolled out Dark Mode for its Messenger app, and it looks like soon you’ll get the same in its main app.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook news, the social media giant is looking to add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. After the change, the Instagram will reportedly become ‘Instagram from Facebook’ and WhatsApp will turn in be rebranded ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’. The new titles are likely to appear in the title for both apps in Apple’s App Store and Google Play store soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 3:16 PM IST

