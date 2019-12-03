Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Giving more power to its users, Facebook on Monday rolled out a feature that lets them transfer images directly to Google Photos. The tool is initially being released in Ireland and will be available globally in the first half of 2020. The photo transfer tool the firm is starting to roll out is based on code developed through its participation in the open-source “Data Transfer Project”.

“Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos,” Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy, wrote in a post.

According to the social networking giant, if users share data with one service, they should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation.

“We are currently testing this tool, so we will continue refining it based on feedback from people using it as well as from our conversations with stakeholders,” Satterfield noted.

The “Data Transfer Project” reportedly also includes firms like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, among others. Facebook has said it is starting with Google Photos initially but other services could be included in the future.

Meanwhile for Google Photos, the Search giant recently introduced new feature for users to manually tag people in photos. To manually tag people, open Google Photos, look for any picture with people or pets in it, and swipe up or tap the overflow key on the top right. This brings up the updated EXIF panel with the People section, recognized persons’ avatars, and an edit icon or pen on the right. As far as privacy is concerned, Google will automatically scan users’ photos for faces if they have the “face grouping” feature turned on.

Written with inputs from IANS