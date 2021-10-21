Facebook’s new name could be Meta or Horizon, or will it be called FB?

Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand itself with a new name at its annual Connect conference on October 28 according to an earlier report by The Verge. This report has now prompted a flurry of online speculation with everyone trying to guess the new name. Also Read - Google cuts Play Store fee to 15 percent for all subscription apps from 2022

While people on Twitter have been suggesting simple names like "FB" and "The Facebook," the report suggests that the company's new name could have something to do with "Horizon," which is a virtual reality platform the company has been developing. This will be a nod to Zuckerberg's ambition for developing a metaverse.

Facebook's former civic integrity chief, Samidh Chakrabarti has suggested that the company could also be looking at "Meta" as a potential name. meta.com currently redirects to meta.org, which is a biomedical research discovery tool developed under the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Why rebrand?

According to the report, the aim of the rebranding would be to position Facebook as a metaverse company. All of the apps and services including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more would maintain their respective branding and would now operate under the new parent structure. This rebranding exercise would be similar to what Google performed earlier to set up a parent structure, named Alphabet.

Facebook is currently focussing on building a metaverse, which is basically an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment. To fulfil this, the company has heavily invested in virtual reality and augmented reality.

It is not uncommon for companies to change their names while they expand their services. To recall, Facebook also did something similar back in 2005, when it changed its name from TheFacebook to what it is now.