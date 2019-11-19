Facebook has launched a new meme-making app, which is called ‘Whale.’ It is available on the Canadian App Store. The social media giant is likely to launch this app in other markets soon. The app’s listing confirmed that it has been developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. This team was actually set up earlier this year to develop new experimental apps for the social networking platform.

‘Whale’ is the latest app from NPE, after music app ‘AUX’ and chat app ‘Bump’, reports The Information. According to Facebook, these apps will help the company discover new features and services that people like. Facebook is slowly launching apps in new genres beyond chats to woo more users and open new avenues to make money.

Facebook’s new app is free of cost, and lets you create memes with “Pro tools.” With the Whale app, users can create memes with their own images or pictures from the app’s stock photo library. You can add text, emoji, and stickers to the photo. After creating a meme, you can even save it to the camera roll.

Besides, Facebook-owned Instagram just recently launched a new video-music remix feature, which is called “Reels.” As per the information online, the app copies the best features of TikTok and brings them to Instagram users. The tool is available both on Android as well as iOS. Instagram’s new tool allows users to record short 15-second videos.

Users can adjust the speed, set a music clip in the background or use audio used from other users. It is worth noting that it is only available in Brazil at the time of writing. The company has not revealed any additional detail about the tool. We are not sure when the company will roll-out the video editing tool to other countries.

– With inputs from IANS