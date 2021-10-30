comscore Facebook to change the name of its Oculus Quest and Portal to Meta Quest and Meta Portal
Facebook's Oculus Quest VR headset to soon be called Meta Quest

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth announced that the company is phasing out its Oculus branding, including on the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset. The Facebook Portal video device is also getting rebranded to "Meta Portal" sometime in the next few months.

Oculus Quest

Facebook has recently changed its parent company’s name to Meta. Notably, the name change has been for the parent company and not any of the products or services. The company has also decided to change the name of its hardware accordingly. Oculus Quest product line will now be called Meta Quest and its app will be known as the Meta Quest app starting 2022. Also Read - Leak shows Facebook (oops! Meta) Watch with a notch, camera, and big display

According to The Verge, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is rebranding its hardware to match its new name. Also Read - Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook’s name to Meta?

Also Read - Instagram Link Stickers share in Stories now available for everyone: Here's how to use it

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth announced that the company is phasing out its Oculus branding, including on the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset.

The Facebook Portal video device is also getting rebranded to “Meta Portal” sometime in the next few months.

“When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and ladder up to our metaverse vision,” Bosworth’s post reads.

That means retiring the name Facebook took on when it acquired Oculus in 2014.

“We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we are retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today,” it added.

Some Oculus products will also be given Horizon branding that reflects the company’s VR “meta verse” platform.

“We will also expand Meta Horizon as the brand that will encompass all of our first-party immersive social experiences,” Bosworth notes.

In a tweet, Bosworth said that that “Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on as a brand in things like software and developer tools”.

Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Meta name during the annual Facebook Connect (formerly known as Oculus Connect, possibly henceforth known as Meta Connect) keynote, the report said.

Zuckerberg explained the change as a solution to “confusion and awkwardness” around the company’s name also being the brand of a specific social app.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Best Sellers