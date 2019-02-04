comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns
News

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to merge its messaging systems into a single, unified system.

  • Published: February 4, 2019 6:07 PM IST
Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Report

Recently, we reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to merge its messaging platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, into a single, unified system. The company’s CEO made the announcement during Facebook’s Q4 2018 earnings call. However, the merger wouldn’t happen before 2020. The move will reportedly bridge communication gaps and will broaden the availability of end-to-end encryption, which is currently on WhatsApp only.

Now, the social media giant’s lead data protection regulator in Europe has asked Facebook for an “urgent briefing” on what is being proposed. In a statement, the Irish Data Protection Commission said, “Previous proposals to share data between Facebook companies have given rise to significant data protection concerns and the Irish DPC will be seeking early assurances that all such concerns will be fully taken into account by Facebook in further developing this proposal.”

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Wired.co.uk reported that Sandra Wachter, a lawyer and Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute, said that Facebook’s plan to combine the three platforms is bound to trigger privacy concerns. “All the data will be now in one place basically,” she says. “Before this, you were still able to choose what service you were using now all your private communications will be collected centrally in one place.”

Xiaomi may soon launch its second generation Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Also Read

Xiaomi may soon launch its second generation Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855 SoC

“That poses questions in terms of privacy – and of cybersecurity,” as that will be a single point of vulnerability for hackers to target in a bid to obtain users personal data from all the three services, the report mentioned. Furthermore, social media users, who are concerned about their data and are privacy-and-security-minded, they might decide to delete Facebook and use other social media services. To ignore any kind of issues, the social media giant might need to explain “why the merger is necessary for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram users to send messages to each other,” the reported stated.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

“We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private,” a Facebook spokesperson recently said. He further stated that “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.” “As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work,” the spokesperson said.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2019 6:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones
thumb-img
News
Realme U1 now available offline in 2,500 stores across 30 cities with some launch offers
thumb-img
News
Vodafone revises Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid plans to offer more data

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18329 released, brings VR integration for desktop apps

Samsung Galaxy Sport leaked render offers the clearest look at the upcoming smartwatch

Amazon loses $45 bn market cap, Walmart sheds $5 bn on new FDI norms

Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

News

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns
WhatsApp iOS rolls out authentication feature integrating Face ID and Touch ID to lock the app

News

WhatsApp iOS rolls out authentication feature integrating Face ID and Touch ID to lock the app
WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app

News

Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Snopes pulls out of fact-checking partnership with Facebook

News

Snopes pulls out of fact-checking partnership with Facebook

हिंदी समाचार

Valentine's Day 2019: इन प्लान से करें अपने पार्टनर को अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

ट्विटर पर यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा ट्विट को एडिट करने का फीचर

अब ऑफलाइन भी खरीद सकते हैं Realme U1, जानें ऑफर्स और कीमत

वोडाफोन ने 209 और 479 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा अधिक डाटा

Meizu Note 9 स्मार्टफोन TENAA में हुआ लिस्ट, 48MP कैमरा के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns
News
Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns
Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18329 released, brings VR integration for desktop apps

News

Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18329 released, brings VR integration for desktop apps
Samsung Galaxy Sport leaked render offers the clearest look at the upcoming smartwatch

News

Samsung Galaxy Sport leaked render offers the clearest look at the upcoming smartwatch
Amazon loses $45 bn market cap, Walmart sheds $5 bn on new FDI norms

News

Amazon loses $45 bn market cap, Walmart sheds $5 bn on new FDI norms
Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India

News

Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India