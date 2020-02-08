Social Media site Facebook’s official handles were recently hacked today. Unknown hackers suddenly took over the official Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger. The cybercriminals posted messages from both the platforms to make the intrusion known.

Moreover, the hackers also temporarily took over Facebook’s accounts on Instagram. Reportedly, the Instagram account of Facebook was hacked using a third-party platform. The hackers posted a photo of the group on Facebook’s Instagram account.

“Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter,” posted the hackers. Later a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the accounts “were hacked through a third-party platform”. Twitter declined to name the third-party platform involved in the attack.

However, a screenshot of the tweets shows that the posts came from a social media management tool called Khoros, reported CNET. The web service Khoros is used by digital marketing and PR departments. Its main use-case is to manage social media accounts. To do this, the tool is connected to a social media account as a third-party app. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” the spokesperson added.

‘OurMine’ hack cases before Facebook

The same hacker group ‘OurMine’ also hijacked the Twitter accounts of more than a dozen NFL teams in January in the past. The attack took place before the SuperBowl. The same group has also hacked the Twitter accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The group has been active since 2016. Reportedly, the group consists of several Saudi teenagers. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access.”

