comscore Facebook adds Vanish mode on Messenger, Instagram | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • What is Facebook Vanish mode and how to use
News

What is Facebook Vanish mode and how to use

News

Facebook is rolling out Vanish mode to select Messenger and Instagram users worldwide starting Friday. The feature is expected to reach other markets soon.

facebook vanish mode

Representational Image

Facebook has launched another Snapchat inspired feature for Messenger as well as Instagram users in the United States and some select markets on Friday. The social media platform has introduced Vanish mode which works very similar to Snapchat’s Vanish mode which has existed for quite some time now. Also Read - Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

According to a report by The Verge, Facebook is rolling out Vanish mode to select users worldwide starting today. The feature is expected to be available to other users or reach the remaining markets in the days to come. Facebook India is yet to confirm whether or not this feature will arrive in India or not. For now, the Vanish mode is not available in India. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

As the name suggests, the Vanish mode on Messenger and Instagram will work just as its name suggests. This feature will let users send text, photos, and voice messages which will disappear or “vanish” once seen and the chat box is closed. Going by some of the media reports the Vanish mode, for now, will work on individual chats and not group chats. Also Read - Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

How to enable Facebook Vanish mode

To enable the Vanish mode, Messenger and Instagram users can head over to the Settings menu and enable the option there. Users will also be able to disable the option as and when required.

Facebook Messenger already offers a related feature called secret conversation mode that allows users to conduct an end-to-end encrypted chat. This means messages and files shared during the “secret” chat will be saved on users’ phones and not on Facebook’s servers. The difference between secret conversation and Vanish mode is that in the latter the messages or chats get auto-deleted when the chat box is shut or messages are read. In the case of secret conversations, the chats and all messages will remain and can be viewed later.

Facebook introduced a similar feature on WhatsApp called ‘Disappearing Messages’ last week. When this feature is enabled it auto deletes messages sent to a contact after seven days. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is available on both iOS and Android and can be turned ON or OFF as required.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 13, 2020 12:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2020 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
News
Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

News

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

News

Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users

Laptops

macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users

Best smartwatches, fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this Diwali

Photo Gallery

Best smartwatches, fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this Diwali

Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Photo Gallery

Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset

Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

News

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

News

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works
Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

Apps

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours
Facebook Cloud Gaming service now out for Android, Web

Gaming

Facebook Cloud Gaming service now out for Android, Web

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Infinix Zero 8 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

Flipkart Quiz Answers 13 November 2020 : फ्लिपकार्ट पर इन पांच सवालों के जवाब देकर जीतें शानदार इनाम

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, मिलेगा 60Mbps की स्पीड और 3300GB डाटा

Samsung ने Exynos 1080 5nm 5G चिपसेट को मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए किया लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
News
Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

News

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know
Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

News

Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know
MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset

News

MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset
Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

Mobiles

Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers