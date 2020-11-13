Facebook has launched another Snapchat inspired feature for Messenger as well as Instagram users in the United States and some select markets on Friday. The social media platform has introduced Vanish mode which works very similar to Snapchat’s Vanish mode which has existed for quite some time now. Also Read - Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

According to a report by The Verge, Facebook is rolling out Vanish mode to select users worldwide starting today. The feature is expected to be available to other users or reach the remaining markets in the days to come. Facebook India is yet to confirm whether or not this feature will arrive in India or not. For now, the Vanish mode is not available in India.

As the name suggests, the Vanish mode on Messenger and Instagram will work just as its name suggests. This feature will let users send text, photos, and voice messages which will disappear or "vanish" once seen and the chat box is closed. Going by some of the media reports the Vanish mode, for now, will work on individual chats and not group chats.

How to enable Facebook Vanish mode

To enable the Vanish mode, Messenger and Instagram users can head over to the Settings menu and enable the option there. Users will also be able to disable the option as and when required.

Facebook Messenger already offers a related feature called secret conversation mode that allows users to conduct an end-to-end encrypted chat. This means messages and files shared during the “secret” chat will be saved on users’ phones and not on Facebook’s servers. The difference between secret conversation and Vanish mode is that in the latter the messages or chats get auto-deleted when the chat box is shut or messages are read. In the case of secret conversations, the chats and all messages will remain and can be viewed later.

Facebook introduced a similar feature on WhatsApp called ‘Disappearing Messages’ last week. When this feature is enabled it auto deletes messages sent to a contact after seven days. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is available on both iOS and Android and can be turned ON or OFF as required.