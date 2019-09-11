comscore Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
  • Home
  • News
  • Fake antivirus apps plaguing Google Play Store: Report
News

Fake antivirus apps plaguing Google Play Store: Report

News

The primary of these apps is to show advertisements and increase the downloads for revenue. It is worth noting that such fake apps are not a new problem for the Google Play Store.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Google Play Store

A new report online has spotted a number of fake antivirus apps on the Google Play Store. It also highlighted that fake apps such as Virus Cleaner and Antivirus security have already seen over a lakh download. These antivirus apps mimic the functionalities of real apps with functions like “scan device for viruses”. The primary of these apps is to show advertisements and increase the downloads for revenue. It is worth noting that such fake apps are not a new problem for the Google Play Store.

Google Play Store fake app problem

Quick Heal Security stated, “These apps don’t have any AV engines or scan capabilities except a predefined list of Apps marked as malicious or clean. This list appears to be static and we haven’t seen it getting updated during our analysis.” The fake antivirus apps contain predefined package lists to indicate possible harmful apps. These lists include whiteList.json with few whitelist package names and blackListPackages.json with few blacklist package names. App makers also include blackListActivities.json with a list of blacklisted activities.

This list is used for actual scanning and to show final scan results. It also contains a list of predefined permissions and uses it to show risks associated with other apps. It also checks installed package names against the pre-defined static whitelists. “These fake antivirus Apps don’t have any functionalities related to malware scanning or identifying any other security issues. These apps only show a fake virus detection alert to the user and eventually show advertisements,” the firm added. These applications disguise as “security” or “antivirus” in their name and do nothing related to security.

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store; check list of apps

Also Read

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store; check list of apps

As mentioned above, this problem is not really new and has plagued the Play Store for quite some time. Google has tried to work on this problem but a significant number of apps have slipped through the gaps. The only thing that we can suggest to stop this to ask users to only install trustworthy and popular apps.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Gaming
EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch
Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options

News

Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options
OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fix for aggressive battery optimization

News

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fix for aggressive battery optimization
Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का बिल्कुल नया U10 स्मार्टफोन जल्द भी भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon में दिखाई दिया टीजर

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से इन डिवाइसों पर इन नए फीचर्स के साथ होगा उपलब्ध

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Mi Days Sale आज से Amazon पर शुरू, Mi A2, Redmi Y3 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है डील्स

iPhone 11  vs iPhone XR : कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें कौन है दमदार


News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details
News
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow
Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch
Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch